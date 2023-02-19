Real Madrid star tells Florentino Perez he is leaving with two Premier League offers on the table - Reports

Real Madrid defender Nacho Fernandez has informed president Florentino Perez that he will be leaving the club at the end of his contract this June. The versatile defender is reported to have two Premier League offers on the table, according to El Chiringuito de Jugones (via El Nacional). Another publication, AS, has also revealed that the 33-year-old could be headed for the MLS.

Despite his immense value to Real Madrid, where he has been since 2001, Nacho has apparently decided to move on and pursue new experiences. While there are reports that he may switch to the United States, a move to the Premier League could be in the works. According to reports, both Unai Emery and Julen Lopetegui are interested in signing the 33-year-old for their respective teams at Aston Villa and Wolverhampton, respectively.

Nacho has spent much of his career as a substitute, but this could potentially be his last season in such a role. Despite being happy to stay in the background behind the formidable pairing of Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane, Nacho had hoped he would get more game time with the duo's exit. However, these hopes have now been dashed.

Throughout his career, the defender has reportedly had his sights on becoming a starter for Real Madrid. However, Carlo Ancelotti's return this season has only seen the footballer relegated back to a role on the sidelines, which has been the norm for him.

No place in Real Madrid's starting lineup for Nacho Fernandez

Despite president Florentino Perez reportedly making promises to him about greater involvement from the bench, the arrival of Antonio Rudiger further diminished Nacho's chances. It became clear that the starting defense would include the new signing, with David Alaba, Eder Militao, and Ferland Mendy, leaving Nacho with no place in the starting eleven.

According to El Nacional, Antonio Rudiger's move to Madrid was a clear indication that the club did not trust Nacho Fernandez, which was a huge blow to his morale. Despite this, the 33-year-old has remained a reliable and dependable substitute this season, starting six La Liga games from the bench.

This is not enough for him, and he has said as much to Florentino Perez, who will potentially be looking for a replacement for the bench in the summer when Nacho leaves. Whatever the future holds, it appears that the defender's 22-year career at Real Madrid will come to an end when his contract expires on June 30.

