Real Madrid star to undergo tests to determine severity of injury after he missed Club World Cup S/F: Reports

Real Madrid star Trent Alexander-Arnold is reportedly set to undergo tests for an injury he suffered in training. The English right-back missed their FIFA Club World Cup semi-final clash against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on Wednesday.

Ad

Los Blancos signed Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool this summer. His contract was due to expire on June 30, but they paid the Reds £10 million to bring him before the Club World Cup. The right-back played the first five games in the competition, providing two assists.

However, Alexander-Arnold suffered an injury in training ahead of the semi-final against PSG. As per the Daily Mail, he will now undergo tests to find out the severity of the injury. Ahead of the PSG clash, Real Madrid boss Xabi Alonso said about the right-back:

Ad

Trending

"He felt something, a small discomfort but not good enough to play today. For sure it’s a blow. But we need to deal with that, it’s part of the job and hopefully we won’t miss him."

Alonso started Federico Valverde as the right-back in Alexander-Arnold's absence. Real Madrid lost 4-0 against the Parisian giants and were eliminated from the Club World Cup.

Ad

As per the aforementioned report, Endrick has also suffered a relapse in his recovery from a muscle injury.

Xabi Alonso assesses Real Madrid's defeat against PSG

Los Blancos were second best in the FIFA Club World Cup semi-final against PSG at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Wednesday. Fabian Ruiz capitalized on an error from Raul Asencio to open the scoring in the sixth minute. Antonio Rudiger then made another error, as Ousmane Dembele made it 2-0 three minutes later.

Ad

Ruiz added another goal in the 24th minute before Goncalo Ramos completed the scoring in the 87th minute. Real Madrid boss Xabi Alonso shared his thoughts on the match, saying in his post-match press conference (via Managing Madrid):

“The start of the match was very important. We had a good opponent, and it got really tough after the 10th minute. PSG is playing well. It’s a two-year project, and we’ve only been here a short time. We have to work calmly, but it obviously hurt.”

Ad

“Today’s results are good for us, showing us how much we still have to improve. PSG is doing things well, and we still have things to do. We’re in a competitive environment, practically without training. Now we need a break, but we’ll be back in four weeks.”

PSG will face Chelsea in the Club World Cup final on Sunday, July 13, at the MetLife Stadium.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Singh Aditya has been working as a European football journalist and editor for Sportskeeda for close to 4 years. He boasts a total experience of over 7 years, and always aims to inculcate proper context in his articles, making the most of his prior stints in writing and marketing across a number of different industries over the years. He has also played football at college level for 2 years.



A B.Tech. graduate, Aditya's journey as an ardent football fan began after watching the elegant maestro Zinedine Zidane in the 2006 FIFA World Cup, and his infamous headbutt on Marco Materazzi in the final. He has been a fan of Tottenham Hotspur's front foot and creative football since 2008 and connect's with the club's underdog status.



Aditya, who is a Sportskeeda 'Long-form Editor of the Month' award winner, is a big admirer of Luka Modric's elegant and hard-working style of play. His favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti because the Italian allows his players enough freedom in an age where micromanagement is the established norm.



Aditya feels Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala could replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their incredible collective potential. In his free time, he likes to read classical fiction, travel to places, and explore a variety of foods. Know More