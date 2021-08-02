Real Madrid star unsure of his future at the club amidst interest from Arsenal - Reports

Real Madrid midfielder Martin Odegaard is reportedly unsure if he will get regular playing time at the club next season. Odegaard spent the second half of last season on loan at Arsenal and did well under the tutelage of Mikel Arteta.

The Norwegian was used in his favored role behind the striker and may not play in the same setup at Real Madrid.

Real Madrid want to sell Martin Ødegaard this month, Football London understands. Arsenal are determined to re-sign Ødegaard from Los Blancos before the transfer window closes at the end of this month. [Football London] #afc https://t.co/GKzgjlNEk8 — afcstuff (@afcstuff) August 2, 2021

New Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has used a 4-3-3 system in pre-season, with Odegaard playing in the midfield three. However, the trio of Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, and Casemiro did not feature and it is expected that Odegaard will be behind them in the pecking order.

As per Spanish publication AS, Odegaard is still unsure if he will play regularly next season. Carlo Ancelotti wants to keep him at the Santiago Bernabeu but it remains to be seen if he will be the preferred option in midfield.

Arsenal still keen on re-signing Odegaard from Real Madrid

Arsenal need more creativity in their midfield next season and have been linked with a move for Odegaard. The Norwegian is also open to a return to the Emirates. However, it remains to be seen if Real Madrid will sanction a loan move or even a permanent transfer for the player.

If we're talking Odegaard we have to bring up this game. 4 Key passes, a hand in every goal we scored. Top, top performance. pic.twitter.com/MScfvlFZgW — evan 》 (@afcevan) July 27, 2021

Arteta revealed in May that the club would like to re-sign Odegaard, but it is out of their hands as the final decision rests with Real Madrid.

"We have a very clear and strong opinion on what we’d like to do. He’s not our player, we will have discussions in the next few weeks. We respect he’s a Real Madrid player and will have those communications," said Arteta.

"We’ve tried to make everything that we could to get Martin performing for the team, which I think he’s done, and he’s adapted really well to our way of playing and our football club. Hopefully, we have given him the hope and the feeling that this could be a good place for him here," added Arteta.

Odegaard scored once for Arsenal in 14 Premier League appearances in the second half of last season and played a key role for the Gunners in midfield.

