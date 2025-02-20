Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr was unhappy with teammate after win over Manchester City, vented frustration at him after full-time: Reports

Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior and Eduardo Camavinga reportedly argued after the game against Manchester City, according to a report by MARCA (via Madrid Universal). Los Blancos secured a 3-1 win over City in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League playoffs on Wednesday (February 19).

Ad

After the final whistle was blown, Vinicius approached Camavinga and complained about the Frenchman's careless tackles during the game. It is worth noting that a yellow card for Camavinga could have made him unavailable for the first-leg round of 16.

Given that Jude Bellingham would be unavailable due to suspension, Camavinga's absence could have worsened Madrid's case. This was why Vinicius was furious and confronted the Frenchman after the game. However, Camavinga did not pick a yellow card and will be available to feature for Los Blancos in the knockout round.

Ad

Trending

During the game, Mbappe was clinical in front of goal, scoring in the fourth, 33rd, and 61st minute, which gave Madrid a 3-0 lead. Nico Gonzalez scored a consolation goal for the traveling City supporters in added time (90+2’), as the game ended 3-1.

Real Madrid secured a 6-3 victory on aggregate, which eliminated City and ensured qualification to the round of 16.

Vinicius has been key and lethal in attack for Los Blancos this season. In 32 games, the left-winger has scored 16 goals and provided 12 assists. On the other hand, Camavinga has scored one goal and registered two assists in 20 games this season.

Ad

"I'm really grateful to Vini and Rodrygo” - Kylian Mbappe on being Real Madrid's top-scorer this season

Real Madrid C.F. v Manchester City - UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Knockout Play-off Second Leg - Source: Getty

Mbappe has credited his teammates Vinicius and Rodrygo for his outstanding attacking performance this season. This comes after the Frenchman scored a hat-trick that knocked City out of this season's Champions League competition.

Ad

In an interview after the game, Mbappe was asked to share his opinion on being Madrid's top scorer this season. He said (via Madrid Zone):

“Being top scorer? I'm really grateful to Vini and Rodrygo, of course. But, I came here to win titles. I've been top scorer many times. I don't care about being the top scorer. I want to win titles, that's the most important thing.”

The Frenchman has scored 27 goals and provided three assists in 37 appearances for Madrid this season. Given his impressive performance, his presence remains key for Real Madrid as they look to win titles this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback