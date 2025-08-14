Real Madrid star only wants to join his former club if he's allowed to leave Los Blancos this summer: Reports

Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos is reportedly keen on rejoining Real Betis if he is to leave Santiago Bernabeu this summer. The Spaniard has no plans to join any other club despite interest from Juventus and the Saudi Pro League.

Ad

According to a report in Fichajes, Ceballos is open to the idea of leaving Real Madrid as he does not have a significant role under Xabi Alonso. He is ready to accept a move away from the club, but will only consider Real Betis, the club he played for before moving to the Bernabéu.

The Spaniard was questioned about the possible exit after the FIFA Club World Cup, but he was not interested in discussing it. He told El Chiringuito (via Managing Madrid):

Ad

Trending

"I'm already on vacation after a long season. Everything's fine. It's an important topic for me, but we'll talk about my future in a few weeks. Betis was my home and always will be. I hope the door to Real Betis is always open. I haven't spoken to them yet, but we're open to everything."

Ad

Real Betis are interested in signing Ceballos and are monitoring the situation. They are yet to make a move as Los Blancos have not set a price tag.

The Spanish side see him as an ideal replacement for Isco, who suffered a leg fracture during a preseason game against Malaga. The former Real Madrid midfielder spoke to the media in December 2024 and urged Ceballos to return. He said (via Tribal Football):

Ad

"Let's see if he comes here soon, he's making himself loved, the b*****d. I feel very loved here, that always helps a footballer. I hope to get back into the rhythm, get into my best form, I think we have a very good team, a lot to improve, but I'm sure we can keep improving."

Ad

TuttoJuve reportedly earlier this summer that Juventus were plotting a €12 million bid for Ceballos. On the other hand, MARCA reported that the midfielder and Alaba were targets for the Saudi Pro League.

Xabi Alonso wants to make Real Madrid an unstoppable force

Xabi Alonso spoke to the media after getting appointed as the new manager in May and vowed to make Real Madrid an unstoppable force. He said that the plan is to bring joy to the fans and said (via ESPN):

Ad

"We want to bring emotion and joy to the fans. We want those who come to the stadium to enjoy themselves, and those watching on television to say 'that's my Real Madrid.' If we manage to do that, we'll be an unstoppable force."

Real Madrid start their LaLiga campaign this Tuesday, August 19, when they face Osasuna. They have had a shortened pre-season, having played in the FIFA Club World Cup in June and July.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More