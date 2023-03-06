Real Madrid star willing to listen to potential offer from Barcelona - Reports

Real Madrid attacker Marco Asensio is reportedly prepared to listen to a potential offer from Barcelona as he moves into the final stages of his contract. The Spaniard's current deal expires in the summer.

According to SPORT, Asensio, 27, has grown irritated with his lack of game time at the Santiago Bernabeu under Carlo Ancelotti. He has featured 31 times, but only 10 of those have come in the Italian coach's starting lineup. He has scored six goals and provided five assists.

The Spanish attacker was linked with a move to Barcelona last summer and it appears he is now open to joining the Catalan giants. The Blaugrana have not made a proposal for Asensio. However, they know that he is open to heading to Madrid's El Clasico rivals. Xavi's side won't interfere with his future at the Bernabeu but consider him a great market opportunity.

Asensio has spent eight years with Real Madrid, winning the UEFA Champions League and the La Liga title three times each. Barca will move for the player if he decides to end his long stay with Los Merengues.

Barcelona have been hit with a transfer ban unless they offload players in the summer due to their financial constraints. They have been warned by La Liga president Javier Tebas that they must take €200 million off their wage bill before the 2022-23 campaign. Ferran Torres, Ansu Fati and Raphinha's futures at the Nou Camp are uncertain and could be used to free up space for Asensio.

The last time a transfer between the El Clasico rivals occurred was in 2000 when Luis Figo joined Real Madrid from Barcelona. He joined Los Blancos for a then-world record €62 million and was victimized by Blaugrana fans.

Asensio's situation is different as he will become a free agent at the end of the season. However, there is no doubting the controversy that could come with his move if it does occur.

Former Barcelona academy manager Andres Carrasco backs Khvicha Kvaratskhelia for Real Madrid move

Kvaratskhelia is becoming one of Europe's most in-demand attackers.

Kvaratskhelia has emerged as one of Europe's most exciting wingers this season amid a superb season with Napoli. The Georgian has scored 12 goals and provided 15 assists in 27 matches across competitions. He has been key for Luciano Spalletti's side, who sit top of Serie A with a 15-point lead over second-placed Inter Milan.

The Napoli forward has been linked with a move to Real Madrid as he continues to wow at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. Former Barcelona academy coach Carrasco has tipped the Georgian to make the move to the Bernabeu. He told Diario AS:

"For (Kvaratskhelia) it would be a leap of several steps, but I can say that he would fit into that philosophy that Real Madrid has; of fighting until the end. Kvaratskhelia was a child of Madrid, but I do not think he cares that he relates to them."

Kvaratskhelia has four years remaining on his contract with Napoli. Reports claim that Madrid will look to sign him for €40 million if they fail to sign Borussia Dortmund's teenage midfielder Jude Bellingham.

