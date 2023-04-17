Real Madrid still keeping tabs on €100m-rated defender who is also wanted by Liverpool and Manchester City: Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly preparing to break the bank to sign Liverpool and Manchester City target Josko Gvardiol ahead of the 2023-24 season.

According to Fichajes.net, Los Blancos are keen on signing the RB Leipzig centre-back in the summer transfer window. Premier League giants Liverpool and Manchester City have also been credited with an interest, but the Whites are reportedly prepared to invest more in the defender than the other two teams. It has been claimed that the whole operation could cost Real Madrid a whopping €100 million.

Gvardiol was Croatia’s breakout star at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The 21-year-old defender exuded maturity beyond his years and kept pace with some of the best attackers in the business. He started all seven games and scored once as Croatia finished third in Qatar.

According to the Daily Mail, Chelsea tried to sign Gvardiol last summer, but were told that their €87.47-million bid was not enough. It is believed that the center-back has a €109.62 million release clause in his contract that would come into effect in 2024.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola also want him, but it is unclear whether or not they are prepared to match Leipzig’s €130 million asking price.

Gvardiol joined Leipzig from Dinamo Zagreb in the summer of 2021. He has since played 82 games for the German club, scoring five times and claiming three assists.

Toni Kroos set to remain at Real Madrid for one more season

Real Madrid maestro Toni Kroos will remain at the club for one more season, Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has reported.

With his contract expiring at the end of June 2023 and talks of retirement gaining momentum, many feared that it might be the end of the road for the German maestro. Marca, along with Romano, have confirmed that Kroos has decided to remain at the Santiago Bernabeu for at least one more season.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #RealMadrid



The decision has been made, as called by @jfelixdiaz.



Kroos never negotiated with any other club. Choice was between retirement or Madrid: he’s staying for one more year. Toni Kroos’ set to stay at Real Madrid with new deal until June 2024, here we goThe decision has been made, as called by @marca Kroos never negotiated with any other club. Choice was between retirement or Madrid: he’s staying for one more year. Toni Kroos’ set to stay at Real Madrid with new deal until June 2024, here we go 🚨⚪️🇩🇪 #RealMadridThe decision has been made, as called by @marca @jfelixdiaz.Kroos never negotiated with any other club. Choice was between retirement or Madrid: he’s staying for one more year. https://t.co/NAjBZkYhss

Romano revealed:

“Toni Kroos’ set to stay at Real Madrid with new deal until June 2024, here we go. ...

“Kroos never negotiated with any other club. Choice was between retirement or Madrid: he’s staying for one more year.”

Kroos joined Madrid from Bayern Munich in the summer of 2014. He has since played 405 games for the club, scoring 27 times and claiming 88 assists. The 2014 FIFA World Cup winner has won three La Liga titles and four Champions League trophies with Los Merengues, amongst other honors.

Poll : 0 votes