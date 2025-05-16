Real Madrid to strengthen squad in key area following request from incoming boss Xabi Alonso: Reports

Real Madrid have decided to sign a new midfielder this summer on Xabi Alonso's request, according to journalist Jose Felix Diaz. The LaLiga giants are preparing to ring in the changes following a disappointing campaign so far.

Ad

Los Blancos started the season with a UEFA Super Cup triumph, before lifting the FIFA Intercontinental Cup in December. However, Carlo Ancelotti's team have since lost the Copa del Rey final and the Supercopa de Espana final to Barcelona.

They lost twice to the Catalans in the league as well, and have surrendered the title to their bitter rivals. Real Madrid were also knocked out of the Champions League in the quarterfinals by Arsenal.

Ad

Trending

Recent reports have suggested that the Spanish giants have already roped in Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso as Ancelotti's replacement. The Italian, meanwhile, is set to take charge of Brazil this summer.

It now appears that Alonso is keen to upgrade the midfield before the start of the season. Los Blancos have struggled to cope with Toni Kroos' retirement last summer, while Luka Modric is all set to turn 40 in September this year.

Ad

The Croatian's contract expires next month, and he hasn't signed a new deal yet. The likes of Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga have struggled to impress, and Dani Ceballos' future remains uncertain.

Meanwhile, Federico Valverde hasn't been in his element this season either. Alonso has apparently asked Real Madrid to add more quality to the middle of the park this summer and the club are ready to comply.

Are Real Madrid eyeing a Premier League midfielder?

Adam Wharton

Real Madrid have set their sights on Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton, according to The Daily Mail. The Englishman has caught the eye with the Eagles this season, although he missed much of the season with a groin injury.

Ad

Despite his injury woes, Wharton's stock remains high, and he is considered one of the brightest young talents in the Premier League. Still only 21, the player is expected to get even better with age.

Wharton is under contract at Selhurst Park until 2029, and is expected to cost around £60m this summer. Liverpool are apparently hot on his heels as they look to build on their recent rise under Arne Slot.

Real Madrid are also pleased with the Englishman's efforts, and have apparently sent scouts to watch him in recent times. Wharton has registered three assists from 26 games this season for Crystal Palace.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepungsu Pandit Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over six years at Sportskeeda. He has written 9000 articles for the website, and has garnered over 19.5 million reads.



Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.



Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.



Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.



Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar. Know More