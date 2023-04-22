Real Madrid have stunning 4-man shortlist as they plot to sign a forward this summer - Reports

Real Madrid have shortlisted four players, including AC Milan star Rafael Leao, as they look to strengthen their attack this summer, according to Fichajes.net.

Los Blancos are keen to finish the season strongly, having qualified for the UEFA Champions League semi finals. The club's decision-makers, meanwhile, are already looking ahead to the next campaign.

Real Madrid have reportedly identified Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham as their top target for the summer. However, they are also keen to strengthen other areas of the team.

The La Liga giants intend to bolster their options in attack, with Karim Benzema entering his late 30s and Eden Hazard struggling to return to his best. Hence, they have drawn up a shortlist of four forwards they could sign.

One of the most exciting names on the list is Milan star Leao, according to the aforementioned source. The Portugal international's ability to operate both as a winger and a striker bodes well for Real Madrid.

Villarreal attacker Samuel Chukwueze is another player said to be on the Madrid outfit's radar. The Nigerian could be available for transfer this summer as his contract with the Yellow Submarine ends next year. There are claims that Villarreal still want €80 million for the attacker.

Sadio Mane, meanwhile, has emerged as an option for Los Blancos after his recent squabble with Bayern Munich teammate Leroy Sane. The 31-year-old has also struggled for form Germany, with his last Bundesliga goal coming in October.

Carlo Ancelotti's side are looking at traditional number 9s as well ahead of the 2023-24 season. Juventus frontman Dusan Vlahovic has hence been mooted as an option for the Spanish club.

Benzema has reportedly asked the Santiago Bernabeu outfit to bring in a new striker so that he can manage his game time and avoid injuries. Signing a traditional number 9 like Vlahovic would benefit the Frenchman.

Real Madrid could also sign new full-backs

Apart from bringing in a midfielder and a forward, signing a new right-back is also on Real Madrid's agenda for the summer. Carlo Ancelotti has had to use Lucas Vazquez at right-back this season, with Dani Carvajal on the wrong side of 30 and struggling with his fitness.

Los Merengues could also sign a left-back ahead of the 2023-24 season, as per the said report. Midfielder Eduardo Camavinga has often had to play in the position due to Ferland Mendy being unavailable due to injury.

