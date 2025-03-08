Real Madrid suffer another setback as key player ruled out of LaLiga clash against Rayo Vallecano: Reports

Real Madrid have suffered a setback ahead of their LaLiga clash against Rayo Vallecano this weekend. They might not have defender Antonio Rudiger available for the match, as he is currently flu-stricken and dealing with a knee discomfort.

As per reports from Spain (via AS), the German defender did not train on Saturday and is unlikely to be available for Sunday’s game at the Santiago Bernabeu.

With Rudiger absent, manager Carlo Ancelotti is set to partner David Alaba with Raul Asencio at centre-back. Real Madrid have just one win in their past five LaLiga games and currently sit in third place in the LaLiga standings with 54 points. They currently sit three points behind leaders Barcelona, turning their Vallecano clash into a must-win game for Los Blancos in their title pursuit.

Rayo Vallecano have 36 points and sit seventh in the table. They are looking to snap a three-match winless streak in La Liga and will hope to disrupt Los Blancos, who may not have Rudiger's defensive abiliites to help them on the day. The German defender has played 39 games for the Spanish giants this season, and his presence at the back will be missed.

Real Madrid midfielder Valverde set to return for Champions League clash

Federico Valverde will be ready to partake in Real Madrid's UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second leg clash against Atletico Madrid. The Uruguayan midfielder had been struggling with muscular discomfort but will be fit to take his place in the squad.

Speaking in a recent press conference, manager Carlo Ancelotti confirmed Valverde's status, saying (via Madrid Universal):

“He’s fine, he’s available. He wasn’t fit enough against Atleti, but he has improved and is in good condition."

He also spoke about the midfielder's makeshift role at right-back, adding:

"He can play, I know where he likes to play less, as a right winger. He likes to play as a pivot or interior and also as a full-back. In the future he will be one of the best, or he already is, he is the best midfielder in the world, the best full-back…. But his future is going to be in midfield.”

Real Madrid won the first leg 2-1 at Santiago Bernabéu; Brahim Díaz was the standout player. Now they are preparing for the return leg at the Metropolitano Stadium, looking to build upon their advantage and reach the quarter-finals.

