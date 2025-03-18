Real Madrid suffer double blow as key duo ruled out of Leganes clash due to injury: Reports

Real Madrid have been dealt a double blow as both their left-backs Fran Garcia and Ferland Mendy will be unavailable to face Leganes on March 29. The Spanish giants will host the minnows in their first game back after the international break while looking to narrow the gap to leaders Barcelona.

Carlo Ancelotti's side lost France international Mendy to a hamstring injury, which will keep him out for between three to four weeks, in their UEFA Champions League game against Atletico Madrid. Garcia was named in the starting XI for the game against Villarreal, as a result, and ended the game lying on the turf after a physical clash.

Marca reports that Garcia picked up an injury in the game, unlike many of his teammates who lay down at the final whistle due to exhaustion. The Spanish left-back injured the abductor muscle of his left leg in the closing moments of the clash, leaving him doubtful for the game against Leganes in 11 days' time.

Real Madrid boss Ancelotti will be weighing up his options to play at left-back in the event that Garcia does not recover in time for the visit of Leganes. France international Eduardo Camavinga provided cover in the position on a number of occasions last season and may be drafted in to do the same again.

Similarly, David Alaba may be capable of doing a job in the position despite his recent physical problems, and youngster Victor Valdepenas is an option.

Real Madrid legend pushing for new contract: Reports

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric is seeking a contract renewal with the Spanish giants, as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. The Croatia international is in the final months of his contract with Los Blancos but wishes to continue at the club.

Romano reports that Modric is looking to get another one-year deal, similar to the ones he signed in the summers of 2023 and 2024. The 39-year-old has, in the past, expressed his desire to end his career at Real Madrid and is not yet prepared to end his time as a professional footballer.

Modric has appeared 44 times for Los Blancos this season despite his age, scoring four goals and providing seven assists from midfield. The veteran midfielder is the oldest outfield player to play for the club in LaLiga and appears keen to further extend his record.

The Croatian wants a deal that runs until June 2026, which will potentially see him end his career after the FIFA World Cup in North America.

