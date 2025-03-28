Real Madrid suffer fresh injury setback as key player sidelined for Leganes clash: Reports

Real Madrid could be without Thibaut Courtois for the upcoming LaLiga clash against Leganes on Saturday, March 29, according to journalist Guillermo Rai. The Belgian custodian missed training due to a muscle overload.

Courtois suffered a muscle strain during international duty, which kept him out of Belgium's Nations League tie against Ukraine. The 32-year-old was previously expected to recover in time for this weekend's LaLiga game.

However, it now appears that Courtois won't be available for the match. The Belgian skipped training and worked in the gym, fueling talks about Andriy Lunin taking his place against Leganes.

Journalist Jose Luiz Sanchez has since reported that the Ukrainian will make a rare start for Real Madrid this weekend. The Ukrainian has played second fiddle to Courtois once again this season, with the Belgian registering 11 clean sheets from 37 games for Los Blancos.

Lunin, meanwhile, has four clean sheets in 10 appearances this campaign, and has mostly featured in the Copa del Rey. Saturday's game, as such, could be a warmup for the 26-year-old ahead of the Copa del Rey semifinal second leg against Real Sociedad on Tuesday, April 1. Real Madrid have a 1-0 lead in the tie from the first leg.

Will Real Madrid sign a Chelsea goalkeeper this summer?

Real Madrid have identified Kepa Arrizabalaga as a possible replacement for Andriy Lunin, according to Diario AS (via CaughtOffside). The Ukrainian goalkeeper signed a new contract with Los Blancos in September last year, but his future remains up in the air.

Lunin was thrust into action last season following Thibaut Courtois' injury. The Ukrainian was in superb form, playing a key role in the LaLiga giants' success.

However, he lost his place in the starting XI following the Belgian's return to full fitness at the tail end of the season. Lunin's situation hasn't improved this season either, adding to speculation regarding his future.

The Ukrainian could leave the Santiago Bernabeu this summer in search of regular football. Real Madrid won't stand in the player's way if he wants to move on, and have already identified Kepa as his replacement.

The Spaniard spent last season on loan with Los Blancos, who opted not to sign him permanently come summer. Kepa left Chelsea on another temporary deal at the start of this season to join Bournemouth. He is no longer part of the Blues' plans and could return to Spain this year.

