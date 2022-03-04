Real Madrid suffer injury blow as star midfielder doubtful for PSG clash - Reports

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos has reportedly suffered an injury and is now a doubt for his side's upcoming UEFA Champions League clash against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Los Blancos will host the Parisians in the second leg of their Champions League Round of 16 fixture on March 9.

According to Diario AS (via Football Espana), Kroos sustained a hamstring injury while training on Thursday (March 3). The German midfielder is set to undergo more tests, but Real Madrid's medical staff are said to be optimistic about his fitness for the match against PSG.

Kroos has made 29 appearances across all competitions for the club this term. He has contributed three goals and three assists in those matches while playing a vital role in midfield.

If Kroos misses the contest against the Parisians, it could bring Los Blancos boss Carlo Ancelotti plenty of flak. The Italian manager has already been criticized by the media and fans this season for not rotating his side enough.

Fatigue has also seen Real Madrid's performance levels drop as they exited the Copa del Rey and dropped points in La Liga last month. An overly defensive performance also saw them lose 1-0 to PSG in the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 clash.

Real Madrid will fancy their chances against inconsistent PSG

Real Madrid are unlikely to be deterred by their defeat at the Parc des Princes last month. They will be confident of overturning the deficit when PSG visit the Santiago Bernabeu next week.

Los Blancos are currently on a two-match winning run after their defeat against Mauricio Pochettino's side. They recorded a comfortable 3-0 victory over Alaves before grinding out a 1-0 win away to Rayo Vallecano in La Liga. Ancelotti's troops will take on Real Sociedad this weekend before taking on the Parisians.

PSG, on the other hand, enter this match on the back of a loss and a win after their victory against Real Madrid. They suffered a disappointing 3-1 reverse against Nantes in Ligue 1 but bounced back to beat Saint-Etienne by the same scoreline in their next fixture. Pochettino's men will take on OGC Nice this weekend before their visit to the Spanish capital.

Alex Kirkland @alexkirkland

espn.com/soccer/real-ma… A look at Real Madrid ahead of next week's PSG 2nd leg. The team, the squad, Ancelotti and plans for this summer A look at Real Madrid ahead of next week's PSG 2nd leg. The team, the squad, Ancelotti and plans for this summerespn.com/soccer/real-ma…

Both clubs are notably at the top of their respective league standings. Los Blancos have a six-point advantage over second-placed Sevilla, having picked up 60 points from 26 La Liga matches this term.

The Parisians, on the other hand, have accumulated 62 points from 26 Ligue 1 matches. They have a commanding 15-point advantage over Olympique Marseille at the top of the standings.

