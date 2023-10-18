Real Madrid summer signing unlikely to feature in La Liga fixture against Sevilla despite recovering from long-term issue - Reports

Real Madrid summer signing Arda Guler will reportedly not make his debut in the LaLiga fixture against Sevilla on 21 October.

The Turkish playmaker was signed for €30 million from Fenerbahce in the summer. But he has been unable to play a single competitive game for Los Blancos because of a knee injury suffered in preseason.

Guler was scheduled to return to action in September but suffered an injury setback in training. During the October international break, there was hope that the teenager could feature against Sevilla.

However, according to AS, Real Madrid don't intend to take a risk with Guler. Instead, they have planned a mini pre-season for him to get up to speed before turning out in Real Madrid colors.

Guler largely plays as a No. 10 — a spot Jude Bellingham has made his own since signing from Borussia Dortmund this summer. He can also play on the flanks but Carlo Ancelotti, at least on paper, has sacrificed wingers in his formation for a two-man strike partnership.

The Italian tactician does, however, utilize wingers (Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes) and on-loan striker Joselu up front. After the game against Sevilla, Los Merengues play Braga in the UEFA Champions League on 24 October in Portugal.

Real Madrid star could be sold to make room for new signings - reports

Rodry Goes could be sold by Real Madrid to make way for new signings, as per iSPORT (h/t ESPN).

The Brazilian forward has registered just one goal and an assist in 11 games this season. The report adds that Real Madrid are still interested in signing Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) goal machine Kylian Mbappe, who becomes a free agent in June 2024.

They are also keeping an eye on Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland, who plundered 52 goals in 53 games in his team's treble-winning 2022-23 season. Endrick is also set to join the Santiago Bernabeu outfit in the summer of 2024 for €72 million.

Rodrygo joined Real Madrid in 2019 from Santos and has since registered 33 goals and 38 assists in 176 senior games. The 22-year-old's contract expires in the summer of 2025.