Real Madrid superstar acts as mentor to Jude Bellingham in his first training session with club: Reports

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos mentored new signing Jude Bellingham in the club's training session on Monday (July 10), according to Madrid Zone. The England international signed from Borussia Dortmund this summer for a reported fee of €103 million (via Transfermarkt).

Kross had previously lavished praise on the midfielder. Speaking on his podcast, Einfach mal Luppen (via Eurosport), Kroos said:

"For his age, he [Bellingham] is very advanced - a top player that many teams wanted. If Real Madrid puts down that kind of money, and I have a lot of confidence in that, it's a very good transfer.

Kroos, however, resisted making a final assessment of the Englishman, having not seen enough of him. He stated that it was necessary to watch how the young midfielder performs in Madrid before jumping to conclusions. He added:

"I haven't seen many Dortmund games this season. That's why I can't make a final assessment in principle. I've seen clips of him playing in the Champions League. There he has mostly played very, very well. And if he does the same here, it's a good transfer. If not, then not," he added

The former Borussia Dortmund midfielder made 132 appearances for the Bundesliga outfit, scoring 24 goals and providing 25 assists across all competitions. Bellingham also managed to win the DFB-Pokal trophy with his former club in 2021.

Arsenal to make offer for Real Madrid's Aurelien Tchouameni - Reports

Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni has been linked with a move away from the Santiago Bernabeu. According to Spanish publication Defensa Central, the Gunners are preparing a bid worth £77.4 million for the young midfielder (via 90min).

The France international only completed his move to Los Blancos from Monaco in July of 2022. He is currently contracted to Real Madrid till 2028. Since arriving in Madrid, Tchouameni has seen 24 starts in La Liga and five in the Champions League.

However, Los Blancos manager Carlo Ancelotti chose to give the 23-year-old midfielder minutes off the bench during the knockout stages of the Champions League.

Arsenal will need a new defensive midfielder if Thomas Partey departs the Emirates this summer. The Gunners are reportedly looking at Southampton midfielder Remeo Lavia as a potential replacement as well, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

