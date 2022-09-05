Real Madrid superstar asks Florentino Perez to match highest proposal amid 'megacontract' offer from PSG: Reports

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema is demanding that the La Liga club match the highest proposal made for his services amidst interest from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

El Nacional reports that the French forward is asking Madrid president Florentino Perez to match any offer made for him next summer when his contract expires.

PSG president Nasser Al-Khlaifi is reportedly prepared to offer the iconic Frenchman a megacontract in order to lure him to the Parc des Princes.

Talks between Benzema and the higher-ups at Real Madrid are yet to take place but the demands of the French striker are well known.

The former Olympique Lyonnais forward wants a two-year extension with the option to extend for a further year.

However, Real Madrid appear to only be looking to offer their talisman a one-year extension and the option to renew for two more years.

Benzema was in phenomenal form last season, leading Los Blancos to a La Liga and Champions League double.

He scored 27 goals in the league and 15 goals in Europe, finishing top scorer in both competitions.

The Frenchman is the favorite to win this year's 2022 Ballon d'Or award for a remarkable campaign.

He has started the new season off in impressive form with four goals and an assist in five appearances.

Benzema moved to Madrid back in 2009 from Lyon and has gone on to become one of the club's legends.

He has made 610 appearances for the Galactico's, scoring 327 goals and contributing 160 assists.

The veteran striker has won five Champions League titles, four La Liga titles and two Copa del Rey's among a number of other honors.

Real Madrid willing to part ways with legends

Ramos left the Bernabeu last summer

Real Madrid president Perez is not scared to depart with a legendary player if contract talks become complicated.

This was the case with former captain Sergio Ramos who had been in talks over an extension but would move to PSG with Perez not hesitant to let him leave.

Casemiro has departed the Santiago Bernabeu this summer, joining Manchester United for £64 million.

The Brazilian may have left in different circumstances than that of Ramos, but it shows Perez's acceptance of a player's desire to leave no matter who they may be.

TC @totalcristiano After 9 years and 16 trophies, Casemiro leaves as a Real Madrid legend. After 9 years and 16 trophies, Casemiro leaves as a Real Madrid legend. https://t.co/96ZhJOdLME

However, Los Blancos' issues on this occasion are that they do not have a replacement lined up for Benzema.

They were heavily linked with PSG striker Kylian Mbappe earlier this year but the Frenchman signed a new three-year deal with the Ligue 1 side.

