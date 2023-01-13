Real Madrid superstar could be close to joining Cristiano Ronaldo at Al Nassr, spotted in Rudi Garcia's office - Reports 

Real Madrid attacker Eden Hazard reportedly visited Al Nassr manager Rudi Garcia's office as speculation grows that he could join Cristiano Ronaldo at the Saudi Pro League club.

The Belgian is struggling for game time at the Santiago Bernabeu, making just seven appearances and three in the starting lineup. He has scored one goal and provided an assist.

The 32-year-old's contract with Los Blancos expires in 2024, but reports are growing over a departure in the summer. Al Nassr are reportedly interested in signing the former Chelsea forward and partnering him with Madrid icon Ronaldo.

According to El Chiringuito TV, Hazard visited Al Nassr boss Garica's office in Saudi Arabia, fuelling talk of a potential move to Mrsool Park. Real Madrid trained at the Saudi side's stadium after beating Valencia in the Supercopa de Espana semifinals in midweek.

Cristiano Ronaldo was a distant observer of Carlo Ancelotti's side's training session. Hazard may join him at Al Nassr as the Belgian's miserable spell at the Bernabeu continues.

He joined Real Madrid from Chelsea in 2019 for €115 million but has failed to live up to expectations. Injuries and a lack of form have plagued his stint in the Spanish capital. The attacker has made just 73 appearances in four seasons, scoring seven goals and contributing 11 assists.

Clubs in the Saudi Pro League are looking to target top names following the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo at Al Nassr. The Portuguese has joined Garcia's side on a €200 million-a-year deal.

Real Madrid boss Ancelotti wishes Cristiano Ronaldo well after Al Nassr move

Ancelotti had kind words for his former No. 7.

Ancelotti sent Cristiano Ronaldo a message of support after the latter's move to Al Nassr, saying that the Portuguese forward will forever be cherished by Real Madrid fans.

The Italian manager also touched on the retirement of the club's former winger Gareth Bale (via the Real Champs):

“Cristiano is a great signing for Al-Nassr; we wish him all the best. The same goes for Bale, who retired yesterday. They will always be in the hearts of the Madrid fans.”

Ronaldo became one of the all-time greats during his time at the Bernabeu. He's the record goalscorer for the Galacticos, scoring 450 goals in 438 appearances across competitions.

The 37-year-old won the UEFA Champions League on four occasions with them, including three times in a row. He also won La Liga twice and the Ballon d'Or award four times. Ronaldo is set to debut for Al Nassr in a friendly against his longtime rival Lionel Messi's PSG on Thursday (January 19) in Riyadh.

