Real Madrid superstar could consider exit to have more regularity in terms of playing time: Reports 

Luka Modric might reportedly consider leaving Real Madrid this summer as he is not going to get enough minutes at the club. The Croatian wants to make it to EURO 2024 next summer and knows that he has to play regularly.

As per a report in El Nacional, Modric is now considering the option of leaving Real Madrid this summer. He wants to play every week and believes Carlo Ancelotti will not give him that chance at Santiago Bernabeu.

The Italian manager is playing Jude Bellingham, Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga, and Federico Valverde as his midfielders and using Modric and Toni Kroos off the bench.

The midfielder had an offer from Saudi Arabia but turned it down to stay in Madrid. The report claims that Modric could revisit the proposal and see if he can squeeze in a move to the Middle East.

Speaking about the possibility of playing at EURO 2024, Modric said:

"I do not know if I will play until the Euro in Germany. I need to go step by step. I am enjoying the national team and I feel happy. I still think I can perform at a high level. I want to continue until at least the Nations League. And afterwards we will see."

EURO 2024 is set to take place in Germany when the current season ends.

Luka Modric turned down a massive offer from Saudi Arabia for Real Madrid stay

Saudi Arabian clubs have been luring top stars from Europe this summer, and Luka Modric was also on their radar. However, the Croatian turned down the offer to stay at Real Madrid for another season.

Cadena SER have reported that the midfielder was offered a stunning €50 million per season on a two-year contract by an unnamed Saudi Pro League club.

The move would have seen the midfielder earn more than double what he gets at Real Madrid, with another €20 million in signing bonuses.

Karim Benzema left Santiago Bernabeu this summer and has moved to the Middle East to join Al Ittihad. The Frenchman is reportedly pocketing £200 million per season, as per a report in talkSPORT.