Real Madrid superstar considering accepting three-year Saudi deal worth €200m after falling down pecking order: Reports

Legendary midfielder Luka Modric has reportedly decided to leave Real Madrid this summer. He has picked Saudi Pro League's Al Hilal as his next destination and has a €200 million offer on his table.

As per a report in El Nacional, Modric is not happy with his situation at Real Madrid. He has been reduced to a bench role this season and has informed Carlo Ancelotti that he wants to leave.

The Croatian has played just 56 minutes in three La Liga matches this season after the Italian tactician decided to rebuild his midfield. Los Blancos signed Jude Bellingham this summer, and he has been starting as the advanced midfielder, while Federico Valverde, Eduardo Camavinga, and Aurélien Tchouaméni are the other preferred starters in the midfield.

Modric has come off the bench in all three matches, but his minutes on the bench have increased gradually. So, the former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder is not happy with the situation and wants to play regularly.

Al Hilal have tabled an offer and have given him a deal worth €200 million for three years. El Nacional claim that there have been renewed efforts to lure the Croatian and he is now considering it.

Modric had rejected a similar offer earlier this summer as he was confident of keeping his place at Real Madrid. He signed a new deal at the club after his previous contract expired at the end of last season.

Real Madrid star Luka Modric praised by Robin van Persie

Robin van Persie has praised Luka Modric and claimed that he was surprised by the Real Madrid star at the UEFA Nations League. The Dutchman added that he did not think the Croatian was as good as he is and was left the Dutch players awestruck.

Speaking to the media earlier this month, Van Persie said:

“I watched Modrić in the Nations League. He’s completely dominant in midfield. It’s like he has eyes in the back of his head. The Dutch players told me: ‘We knew Modrić was good, but not this good!’. I played against him many times, I already knew it.”

Luka Modric's current contract at Los Blancos expires at the end of the season.