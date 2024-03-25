Real Madrid superstar faces uncertain future; MLS and European clubs preferred over Saudi if he leaves: Reports

Luka Modric has reportedly prioritized moving to another European club or the MLS over a switch to the Saudi Pro League if he leaves Real Madrid this summer.

According to The Athletic, the La Liga giants will soon sit down with Modric, 38, and thrash out his future. The Croatian hero's contract expires at the end of the season.

However, there is no precedent at Real Madrid for the renewal of someone of the iconic midfielder's age. But, his recent displays at the Santiago Bernabeu have gone down well with the higher-ups and he still has the fans' admiration.

Modric came off the bench in Carlo Ancelotti's side's 1-0 win against Sevilla in La Liga on February 25. He struck a memorable 81st-minute winner which adds to his tally of two goals and six assists in 33 games across competitions.

However, if the 2018 Ballon d'Or winner doesn't renew with Real Madrid he is more enticed to stay in Europe or move to the MLS. Those two options appeal more to the Croat than a switch to the Saudi Pro League where he could reunite with Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema.

This is despite Modric being on Saudi's radar last summer. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reported that the veteran playmaker turned down 'one of the biggest salary proposals ever in football from Saudi'.

Modric signed a one-year extension at the Bernabeu but has lost his place in Ancelotti's starting XI. He's started 12 of 24 La Liga games this season and faces an uncertain future.

Kyle Walker compares Real Madrid star Luka Modric to Manchester City legend David Silva

Kyle Walker lavished praise on Luka Modric.

Kyle Walker has had the honor of playing alongside both Modric and David Silva during his career. The two are regarded as two of European football's greatest playmakers.

Silva, 38, retired last July but enjoyed a legendary career with Manchester City. He made 436 appearances for the Cityzens, posting 77 goals and 140 assists.

Walker namedropped Silva when lavishing praise on his former Tottenham Hotspur teammate Modric. He told Rio Ferdinand on his FIVE YouTube channel:

"Luka yeah because he was incredible. Incredible. You pass him the ball in tight areas, he was like David (Silva). You pass him a bad ball he makes it look like a good ball."

Modric is arguably one of the greatest midfielders to grace European football. He's appeared 521 times across competitions for Real Madrid, registering 39 goals and 84 assists.

The Croat's elegance on the ball and his extraordinary vision have wowed fans at the Bernabeu. He's won 23 major trophies since joining Los Blancos from Tottenham in August 2012.