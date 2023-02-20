Real Madrid superstar Karim Benzema details key condition to ensure his continuity at the Santiago Bernabeu - Reports

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema's future at the Santiago Bernabeu remains the subject of speculation, with the Frenchman yet to make a decision on his continuity at the club. If the latest reports are anything to go by, the Liga giants could be left sweating over the uncertainty surrounding the player in the Spanish capital.

As per Relevo (via Madrid Xtra), Karim Benzema's future at Real Madrid is far from guaranteed. The Frenchman is said to be having doubts about committing his future to Los Blancos.

As per the report, one of the major factors behind the striker's state of mind revolves around the uncertainty regarding Carlo Ancelotti's future at the Santiago Bernabeu. The player reportedly wants the Italian manager to continue in charge of the club.

It is claimed that Benzema loves Ancelotti and doesn't want to start from scratch with another coach. It remains to be seen if Real Madrid will honor his desire by sticking to the Italian beyond the current campaign.

The tactician has a contract with Real Madrid until the summer of 2024 but his side's slip-up in the Liga title race has cast doubts over his chances of fulfilling the deal. The Spanish giants are currently eight points behind their arch-rivals Barcelona at the top of the table.

Karim Benzema, meanwhile, is already closing in on the end of the road at the Santiago Bernabeu. The striker has just four months left on his contract with the Spanish giants and there's been no indication that he will pen a new deal.

Karim Benzema's numbers for Real Madrid so far this season

The Frenchman is still going strong.

Despite his contract situation, Benzema remains a huge force for the La Liga giants this season. He's been the most prolific forward in Los Blancos' squad since the campaign kicked off, recording 16 goals and four assists in 23 appearances across all competitions.

The Frenchman failed to find the back of the net in the 2-0 win over Osasuna in La Liga at the weekend (18 February). However, he scored twice in the 4-0 win against Elche in the preceding fixture.

All eyes will once again be on the forward when the Spanish giants face Liverpool in the Champions League in midweek (21 February).

