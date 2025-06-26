Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappe files lawsuit against former club PSG for moral harassment: Reports

Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe remains on a warpath with French giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) as he has filed a lawsuit against them, reports have revealed. The France international appeared to leave the club on acrimonious terms before joining the Spanish giants last summer, and he is suing for moral harassment.

Mbappe left PSG as a free agent last summer after years of speculation linking him with a move to Real Madrid. The 26-year-old ran down his contract with the French club after having previously informed them that he had no intention of signing a new deal.

RFI reports (via Madrid Universal) that on June 24th, a lawsuit was filed in the Paris prosecutor's office, leading to the commencement of a judicial investigation. The lawsuit was filed by Kylian Mbappe, and two investigating judges have been appointed to oversee the case.

The Real Madrid man has submitted the lawsuit to seek redress for the moral harassment PSG put him through in the summer of 2023. With one year left on his contract, he was left isolated from the main squad and left out of their pre-season squad in a bid to force him to sign a new deal or leave. It took the intervention of manager Luis Enrique to get him to be reintegrated into the squad at the end of the window for him to play his final season.

Kylian Mbappe is in a running legal battle with the European champions over unpaid wages and bonuses, with the Frenchman claiming €55 million. Les Parisiens filed a counterclaim at the time, stating that they owed their former star nothing, and in fact were owed by him. The latest episode of the legal battle between both parties will have significant consequences on how clubs treat players who find themselves in a similar situation.

Former PSG star Kylian Mbappe set for Real Madrid Club World Cup debut

Former PSG ace Kylian Mbappe is set to make his first appearance for Real Madrid at the ongoing FIFA Club World Cup. The Frenchman was in team training ahead of the final group stage fixture against Salzburg, having been out of action since the start of the tournament.

Mbappe starred for France in the UEFA Nations League Finals earlier this month before picking up a stomach virus. The 26-year-old spent time in the hospital due to gastroenteritis, a condition that has seen him lose up to 5kg since.

Xabi Alonso will be able to call on Mbappe for the game against Salzburg, having been without him against Al-Hilal and Pachuca. The former PSG man may not be able to feature from the start, but will likely play a part.

