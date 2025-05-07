Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappe working behind the scenes to help Los Blancos sign 24-year-old PL star: Reports

Kylian Mbappe is working behind the scenes to help Real Madrid secure the services of William Saliba, according to Real Madrid Confidencial. The French defender has been outstanding for Arsenal in recent years and already has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The LaLiga giants are expected to invest in a new defender this summer, with Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba struggling with injuries. Meanwhile, Eder Militao has suffered two ACL injuries in less than two years.

While the emergence of Raul Asencio has been a positive sign for Los Blancos, they remain eager to add more quality to their backline. Saliba is a long-term target and is on their radar at the moment.

Prising him away from the Emirates, though, won't be a walk in the park. The 24-year-old is under contract until 2027 and is a key part of Arsenal's plans.

The Gunners have no desire to let him go, while Saliba is apparently settled at the club as well. However, Kylian Mbappe has stepped up to help Real Madrid win the race for his countryman's services.

Jude Bellingham also played a vital role in Los Blancos' pursuit of Trent Alexander-Arnold. The English full-back has already announced that he will leave Liverpool this summer, and all signs indicate that he will move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Mbappe is ready to take a leaf out of Bellingham's book to convince Saliba. The LaLiga giants would hope to prise the French defender away in the summer, but the final decision will rest in Arsenal's hands.

How many goals has Kylian Mbappe scored for Real Madrid this season?

Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe has enjoyed a tremendous debut campaign with Real Madrid so far, registering 36 goals from 52 games. He has already broken Cristiano Ronaldo's debut record, with the Portuguese managing 33 goals in his first season with Los Blancos in 2009-10.

The French superstar now has his eyes on Ivan Zamorano's record. The Chilean striker registered 37 goals from 45 games in the 1992/93 season, which remains the best debut campaign by a Real Madrid player.

Few would bet against Kylian Mbappe breaking that record before the end of this season. Interestingly, the 26-year-old has scored 24 league goals for the club in 30 games so far this season. Only Cristiano Ronaldo (26) and Ruud van Nistelrooy (25) scored more in the league in their debut campaigns for Los Blancos in the 21st century.

