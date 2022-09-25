Real Madrid superstar likely to sign contract extension that will see him retire at the club: Reports

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos is likely to sign a contract extension at the Santiago Bernabeu which would see him retire at the La Liga club, as per AS.

Kroos has been a key part of Madrid's midfield over the years, making 373 appearances, scoring 25 goals, and providing 85 assists.

He has won the Champions League five times with Los Blancos and the La Liga title three times.

Such is his importance, it appears he has persuaded Madrid to sanction a new deal for the German which will likely see him see out the remainder of his career at the Spanish club.

There is said to be no problem in reaching an agreement with Real Madrid and Kroos for him to extend his stay at the Bernabeu.

The former Bayern Munich midfielder has a year left on his current contract with Carlo Ancelotti's side.

He joined Madrid from Bayern back in 2014 for £22.5 million and has been a mainstay in the side ever since.

There were reports that his former Bavarian manager Pep Guardiola was interested in luring him to Manchester City at the end of the season.

The German's contract is up and speculation has grown that he may depart Madrid.

However, it appears both he and the reigning La Liga champions are looking to agree on a new contract.

"I think 2023 is a good date" - Prior comments from Kroos suggest extension with Real Madrid

Kroos seems keen to stay at the Bernabey

Back in 2021 Kroos commented on the time left on his contract with Real Madrid, stating that he would sit down with the club and discuss his future.

He said (via Marca):

"I think 2023 is a good date and deliberately chosen. I'll be 33-years-old then. Then we'll be able to sit down and decide together whether we want to extend our association by a year or two."

He added:

"I'm completely open to that possibility."

That date is fast on the horizon but first things first for the German is the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Kroos is now one of the veteran players in the Die Mannschaft camp and will be looking to use his experience to help them lift the World Cup for a fifth time.

Germany would draw level with Brazil for a record number of titles won (5) if they were to win this year's competition.

Kroos has earned 106 international caps for Germany, who kick-off their World Cup campaign against Japan on November 23.

