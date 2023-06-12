Real Madrid superstar rejects staggering €80m-per-season Saudi Pro League offer: Reports

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric has reportedly turned down an €80 million per season offer from Saudi giants Al Ahli.

According to Marca (via Madrid Zone), Modric has snubbed a move to the Saudi Pro League as he wants to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Croatian midfielder's future is uncertain as his contract expires at the end of this month.

Modric looked set to remain with Real Madrid heading into the summer until Al Ahli's interest became known. The Saudi giants were eager to lure the latest household name to the Middle East following his former teammate Karim Benzema's move to Al Ittihad.

However, Modric has seemingly rejected Al Malaki's offer and intends on continuing with Los Blancos. Spanish journalist Arancha Rodriguez adds to this report by claiming that the 37-year-old has already signed a new extension with Carlo Ancelotti's side.

Modric joined Real Madrid in 2012 and has become a Los Merengues legend during his 11 seasons at the Bernabeu. He has won five Champions Leagues, three La Liga titles, and two Copa del Rey trophies.

The Croatian has featured in 52 games across competitions, scoring six goals and providing as many assists. The veteran midfielder returned from Croatia's 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign slightly fatigued but still contributed.

Modric touched on his contract expiring back in February, stating that he wanted to merit a new deal. He said (via Marca):

"I want to continue because I deserve to, not because it's a gift. I've never been given anything for free."

The Madrid midfielder now looks set to stay with Madrid rather than join the world-class array of talent that are heading to Saudi. He will look to help Ancelotti's side bounce back from a frustrating campaign.

Real Madrid award Vinicius Junior with the number seven shirt

Vinicius is Real Madrid's new number seven.

Vinicius Junior's captivating displays for Real Madrid this season has seen the Brazilian be given the illustrious number seven jersey. The young attacker has been in sensational form, bagging 23 goals and providing 21 assists in 55 games across competitions. The 22-year-old takes the number seven shirt from Eden Hazard after the Belgian was released by Los Blancos.

Some of Madrid's most iconic players have worn the shirt number including Vinicius' idol Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese icon scored 450 goals and provided 131 assists in 438 appearances across competitions at the Bernabeu.

Vinicius will hope to follow in the footsteps of Ronaldo as he becomes the protagonist for Los Blancos. He will be tasked with doing so following Benzema's departure.

