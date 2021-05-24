Real Madrid superstar targeting Chelsea move - Reports

Real Madrid superstar Eden Hazard is reportedly ready to move back to Chelsea in a bid to revive his career. The Belgian's stint in Madrid so far has been disappointing. The forward has not been able to stay fit long enough to make an impact.

According to El Chiringuito, Hazard is looking to leave Real Madrid after the club's fans turned on him following Los Blancos' defeat to Chelsea in the Champions League semi-final. The Belgian was seen smiling and laughing with his former teammates after the game, which irked the Madrid fans.

Hazard reportedly prefers a move back to Chelsea and Real Madrid also seem keen on parting ways with Hazard in the summer.

However, earlier this month, Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane spoke about the Belgian and was confident that Hazard would come good for the club in the future. He said:

"All the players have their hearts in the club but for now it hasn’t been possible to see the Eden Hazard we want to see. But I believe he is going to get there. It’s a difficult moment with everything that’s happened but he has a contract and what he wants is to succeed here."

🚨 EXCLUSIVA de @EduAguirre7 🚨



💣 "HAZARD QUIERE IRSE del REAL MADRID"



⚠️"Piensa que la LLEGADA de MBAPPÉ le deja fuera"



‼️ "QUIERE volver al CHELSEA"#ChiringuitoHazard pic.twitter.com/PqhHnFVNBJ — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) May 24, 2021

Hazard joined Real Madrid from Chelsea back in 2019 for a fee of £130 million. The forward was considered to be one of the best players in the world at the time. However, since his move, the Belgian has had a torrid time with injuries.

If Real Madrid do decide to move on from the Belgian, they would look to recoup a good part of the £130 million they paid for him back in 2019.

Selling Hazard to Chelsea would help Real Madrid's summer transfer plans

Hazard in action for Real Madrid against Chelsea

If Real Madrid do manage to receive a sizeable fee for Hazard from Chelsea, the funds will no doubt be put into the club's bid to sign PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe.

Zinedine Zidane is reportedly a huge admirer of his compatriot and is keen to bring him to the Bernabeu this summer.

Real Madrid are reportedly willing to part ways with the likes of Gareth Bale, Luka Jovic, Dani Ceballos, Mariano and Brahim Diaz in order to be able to afford the Frenchman.

The sale of Hazard to Chelsea would go a long way in bringing Mbappe to Madrid this summer.

Kylian Mbappé has made a decision on his future and he wants to join Real Madrid.



The future of Zinedine Zidane will not change his mind, he wants to play for Madrid with or without Zidane.



(Source: AS) pic.twitter.com/v4YEZANpgU — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) May 20, 2021