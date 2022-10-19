Real Madrid superstar Toni Kroos in talks to sign 3-year deal with Premier League giants: Reports

Premier League giants Manchester City are prepared to offer Toni Kroos a three-year deal to convince him to join them from Real Madrid, according to El Nacional.

Kroos has been a key player for Real Madrid since he joined them from Bayern Munich for €25 million in 2014. Over the last eight years, he has helped the Spanish giants win a total of 18 trophies.

The midfielder will turn 33 years old in less than three months, but continues to be an important player for Los Blancos. However, he has his contract with the La Liga club expiring at the end of this season.

Real Madrid have been hopeful of tying the Germany international down to a new contract. Kroos, though, handed a blow to their plans by reportedly turning down an offer that Florentino Perez presented to him a few months ago.

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra 🎖️| “When this contract ends, I’m leaving.” This is what Toni Kroos has repeated to his teammates in the locker room. 🎖️| “When this contract ends, I’m leaving.” This is what Toni Kroos has repeated to his teammates in the locker room. @relevo 🚨🎖️| “When this contract ends, I’m leaving.” This is what Toni Kroos has repeated to his teammates in the locker room. @relevo

Kroos' decision to reject the contract extension has led to speculation about his future. There have been some suggestions that he could soon put an end to his career as a footballer.

However, it appears the former Bayern midfielder is keen to start a new adventure away from La Liga. He is said to be determined to embark on a new journey in the Premier League.

The likes of Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur have already been linked with a move for Kroos. Manchester City, though, lead the race, according to the aforementioned source.

At Manchester City, Kroos would compete for trophies across all fronts, while also pocketing a big paycheck. He would also have the opportunity to work with Pep Guardiola, who he played under for a year at Bayern.

Another factor that reportedly tempts Kroos to join Manchester City is that they are prepared to offer him a three-year contract. The deal would allow him to play two years in England before moving to the United States with the Cityzens' sister club New York City.

How has Kroos fared for Real Madrid this term?

Despite being on the wrong side of his 30s, Kroos has shown no signs of slowing down. He continues to be a regular for Ancelotti's side and has made 12 appearances across all competitions this term.

The German midfielder has provided three assists for his teammates so far. He also played a key role in Real Madrid's 3-1 victory over arch-rivals Barcelona in La Liga last weekend.

Kroos was notably involved in the build-up to Karim Benzema's goal in El Clasico. He remained on the pitch for the entire 90 minutes of the match.

