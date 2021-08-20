Real Madrid could swoop in for Arsenal star late in the transfer window - Reports 

Real Madrid are considering making a bid for Arsenal skipper Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as an alternative to Kylian Mbappe, according to Spanish outlet El Gol Digital (via The Hard Tackle).

Real Madrid have been chasing Kylian Mbappé all summer. However, it looks like they will have to wait until next summer to land their primary transfer target.

In the meantime, Los Blancos could swoop in for Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to provide their squad with an extra body up front.

Real Madrid are heavily dependent on an aging Karim Benzema for goals. Eden Hazard and Vinicius Junior are not reliable, which is why the club are in the market for a new striker.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's time at Arsenal has been in steady decline over the past few years. The Gabonese forward registered 15 goals for the Gunners across all competitions last season. The London giants are now reportedly ready to offload the 32-year-old due to his lack of impact on the squad.

Aubameyang could be a short-term fit for Real Madrid until they sign Mbappe. The former Borussia Dortmund man is capable of playing on the flank as well as up front. Carlo Ancelotti could use the forward as a deputy to Karim Benzema this season.

The Arsenal skipper was also linked with a move to Barcelona earlier this week. However, Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano brushed those rumors off, suggesting the two clubs were not interested in the deal.

Arsenal are close to completing the signing of Real Madrid midfielder Martin Odegaard

Arsenal are reportedly close to completing the signing of Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid, this time on a permanent basis.

The 22-year-old spent six months on loan at the Emirates Stadium last season. His form in the Premier League greatly impressed the Arsenal hierarchy. The Gunners are set to sign the Real Madrid prodigy for an initial fee of £30 million plus add-ons. He is set to sign a five-year contract until the summer of 2026.

However, Real Madrid do have a right of first refusal. This means that Los Blancos could match any future bids Arsenal receive for Martin Odegaard and bring him back to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid will have the “right of first refusal” for Ødegaard - they’ll be able to match future bids, but player decides as always. NO buy back clause. 🔴🇳🇴 #AFC



Arsenal are also closing on Aaron Ramsdale deal from Sheffield Utd, as per @David_Ornstein - agreement now close. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 18, 2021

