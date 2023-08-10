Real Madrid in talks with ex-Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea after Thibaut Courtois injury blow: Reports

Former Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea is reportedly waiting for Real Madrid to make their move for him following Thibaut Courtois' ACL injury.

According to Sky Sports, Madrid have already been in contact with De Gea over potentially arriving at the Santiago Bernabeu. Carlo Ancelotti's side are now forced to enter the goalkeeper's market after Courtois' serious injury.

The Belgian shot-stopper has suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury and is likely to miss the majority of the season. It comes as a massive blow to Real Madrid with just two days until the campaign starts.

The La Liga giants appear to have turned their attention to De Gea who is a former target of theirs. He is without a club after leaving Manchester United earlier this summer. The Spaniard departed Old Trafford after spending 12 years with the Red Devils and becoming a club legend in that time.

The 32-year-old made 545 appearances, keeping 190 clean sheets and winning the Premier League, the UEFA Europa League, the FA Cup, and the Carabao Cup twice.

However, De Gea comes off a topsy-turvy season that ultimately saw Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag decide to part with the Spaniard. He did win the Premier League's golden glove with 17 clean sheets in 38 games.

Yet, the Spanish shot-stopper was at fault for some questionable goalkeeping throughout the campaign. He was under fire for costly mistakes against Sevilla, West Ham United, and Manchester City in the FA Cup final.

Real Madrid were desperately close to signing De Gea from Manchester United in 2015

De Gea failed to secure a dream move to the Bernabeu in 2015.

De Gea looked nailed on to join Real Madrid from Manchester United back in 2015. The Spaniard wanted to make the move to the Santiago Bernabeu and the two clubs agreed on a deal that would see Keylor Navas head in the opposite direction, per ESPN.

However, Madrid were in a race against time to get a deal over the line on transfer deadline day. They failed in their efforts to submit the required paperwork to ensure the transfer took place.

The Spanish media lambasted the La Liga giants for their failure while Manchester United placed all the blame on Los Blancos. It went down as one of the most dramatic turn of events in transfer window history and De Gea remained at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils were happy to keep the Spanish goalkeeper for the remaining year of his contract back then. Real Madrid didn't come back in for him and he then agreed on a new deal that sent him on his way to becoming an all-time great for the Red Devils.