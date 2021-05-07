Real Madrid in talks to sign Inter Milan star - Reports

Real Madrid have reportedly entered into talks with Lautaro Martinez's representatives over a potential move to the Spanish capital in the summer. The Argentine is currently one of the hottest properties in world football and has been heavily linked with a move away from Inter in recent months.

According to Sports Mole, Real Madrid are keen to bring a new forward to the club this summer. They are looking to sign a long-term replacement for the aging Karim Benzema. Zinedine Zidane is rumored to be a massive fan of Lautaro Martinez and will look to sign the Argentine this summer.

Lautaro Martinez joined Inter Milan from Racing Club in 2018. After taking time to settle into Serie A, Martinez began to flourish in his second season with the club.

The 23-year-old scored 21 goals in 49 appearances for Antonio Conte's side last season, and formed a formidable partnership with Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku in attack.

Martinez's impressive performances attracted the attention of a number of Europe's top clubs. He was heavily linked with a move to Barcelona last summer, but the deal failed to materialize due to financial reasons.

The Inter Milan forward has continued his good form this season, scoring 17 goals in 44 appearances in all competitions. Martinez played an important role in Inter Milan winning their first Scudetto in eleven years this season.

Real Madrid have endured a shaky season under Zinedine Zidane. Los Blancos were knocked out of the Champions League semi-final by Chelsea on Wednesday. They are currently in second place in the La Liga table, two points behind leaders Atletico Madrid with four games left to play this season.

Zinedine Zidane's side have been heavily reliant on Karim Benzema's goal-scoring abilities. The Frenchman continues to be the club's talisman, but is approaching the latter stages of his career and needs someone to share the goal-scoring responsibilities.

🗣 Lautaro Martínez: "Real Madrid came looking for me twice when I was playing in the youth ranks, but I wanted to make a name for myself in Argentine football and I took the leap when I was ready." pic.twitter.com/iH6HRbn0QM — 𝗥𝗠𝗢𝗻𝗹𝘆 (@ReaIMadridOnly) May 6, 2021

Lautaro Martinez could be a cheaper option for Real Madrid than Erling Haaland or Kylian Mbappe

FC Internazionale v US Sassuolo - Serie A

Real Madrid are currently suffering financially due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. The club are also going through a transitionary phase under Zinedine Zidane, and are not the powerhouse they once were under the Frenchman.

The club will therefore, look to sign a top-quality forward this summer to help bolster their squad. Real Madrid have been linked with moves for Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland this summer. But with both forwards likely to cost in excess of £150 million each, a move for Lautaro Martinez could prove to be cheaper.

🚨🚨| Real Madrid are in talks with Lautaro Martinez. @partidazocope #rmalive — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) May 6, 2021

Inter Milan are also suffering financially, and could therefore look to sell one of their prized assets to balance the books. The champions of Italy are likely to demand a fee in the region of £100 million for Martinez.