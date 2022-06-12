Real Madrid target 22-year-old striker who is 'destined' to be the new Karim Benzema: Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly interested in signing Nice striker Amine Gouiri, who has been compared to Karim Benzema by many. Gouiri himself has addressed the comparisons with Real Madrid's main man.

Since joining Nice from Lyon in 2020, Gouiri has become one of the most promising young forwards in European football. The 22-year-old forward played every Ligue 1 and every Coupe de France game in the most recent season, scoring 12 goals and providing ten assists in 43 appearances.

Gouiri has also scored seven times in 18 French U21 appearances, and his excellent displays have reportedly attracted the attention of some of Europe's biggest clubs.

According to journalist Roman Alvarez (as per Spanish outlet Fichajes), the starlet is a target for Real Madrid.

However, Florentino Perez and Real Madrid recognise that the forward needs to improve before he can reach Benzema's level, meaning they would want the 34-year-old to work closely with his fellow Lyon youth team graduate.

The Spanish outlet also reports that while Gouiri cost Nice €7 million two years ago, his market value is closer to €50 million now.

Real Madrid target Amine Gouiri doesn't rule out third season at OGC Nice

Despite an excellent season under Christophe Galtier in which Nice had the second-best defensive record in the French top-flight, Gouiri's side were forced to settle for Europa Conference League football next season after they finished fifth.

In March, the youngster was asked (as per Get French Football News) about his future if Nice were to finish second in the league, to which he replied:

“I’m not ruling out a third season in a Nice shirt. It would be best for my progress to play in the Champions League with Nice.”

However, the former Lyon striker has lofty ambitions in the game, including dreams of playing for the French senior side. There is of course fierce competition to get into the Didier Deschamps squad at the moment, but current centre-forwards Benzema and Giroud are both in their mid-30s.

Gouiri's side ultimately fell away in the race for Champions League football. He was asked if he needed to play in Europe's premier club competition to force his way into the Les Bleus squad, to which he replied:

“Maybe… I played in the Europa League last year. I look at the squad lists and sometimes we talk about them in the dressing room. But we’re not criticising the choices.”

