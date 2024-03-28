Real Madrid target decides against signing a new contract with European giants: Reports

Real Madrid's pursuit of Bayern Munich defender Alphonso Davies has been handed a major boost as he's reportedly opted not to sign a new deal with the Bundesliga giants.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports that Davies, 23, won't sign a new deal with Bayern. The Canadian left-back's current deal with the Bavarians expires in June 2025.

The tension is described as 'tense' and Real Madrid have been alerted to the situation. The La Liga heavyweights are eyeing the pacey full-back to help bolster Carlo Ancelotti's injury-plagued defense this summer.

Davies will leave the Allianz Arena if no extension is agreed between the Canada international and Bayern. He's been a massive hit during his five years with the German giants, registering nine goals and 28 assists in 184 games across competitions.

Real Madrid are prepared to open talks and making an opening offer for Davies. German outlet BILD reports that they could have to fork Bayern's asking price of €70 million to secure his signature.

Ancelotti will be thrilled to add Davies to his star-studded squad if a deal can be reached. He's been without the likes of David Alaba and Eder Militao through ACL injuries throughout this season.

Real Madrid target Alphonso Davies' agent hit out at Bayern Munich over contract extension ultimatum

Alphonso Davies appears to be at loggerheads with Bayern Munich.

Bayern set a deadline of April for Davies to decide whether to extend his stay at the Allianz Arena or bring a proposal from an interested club. This ultimatum looks to have infuriated the Canadian judging by his agent Nedal Huoseh's comments.

Huoseh accused the Bavarians of 'attacking' his client and suggested they would make a decision over the situation at the end of the season (via Romano):

"It’s unfair to receive an ultimatum from Bayern. We will decide how to proceed at the end of the season when there is more clarity. It’s unfair that Alphonso is now being attacked.”

Huoseh delved into how the Bundesliga side's change in management impacted contract negotiation talks over the past year. He deemed Bayern's ultimatum 'unfair':

"Now we are being given an ultimatum and are supposed to react within two weeks because the club is under pressure and took a long time to reposition itself in the management? That’s not fair.”

Real Madrid hold a long-term interest in Davies and are frontrunners in the race to sign him. Personal terms between the defender and Los Merengues are unlikely to be an issue.