Real Madrid targeting Alphonso Davies as Bayern identify ex-Los Blancos star as his replacement: Reports

Bayern Munich have identified former Real Madrid full-back Theo Hernandez as a potential replacement for Alphonso Davies, who is wanted by Los Blancos, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato Web.

Real Madrid signed Ferland Mendy from Olympique Lyon for €48 million in 2019 with the hope of making him their long-term first-choice left-back. The Frenchman has since made 132 appearances across competitions for the La Liga giants, bagging five goals and 10 assists.

Although Mendy has impressed for Los Blancos, his injury record has been a major concern. The defender has missed 54 games across competitions due to various reasons since moving to the Santiago Bernabeu. He has played only nine games for the club since the turn of the year.

Mendy's unavailability has often forced Carlo Ancelotti to deploy midfielder Eduardo Camavinga at left-back this season. The former Stade Rennes man has played 17 games in defense this term, according to Transfermarkt.

Ancelotti is keen to address the issue by bringing in a new elite left-back ahead of the 2023-24 season. Hence, Bayern Munich star Davies has emerged as a transfer target for Real Madrid.

Bayern are under no pressure to sell Davies as he is contracted to them until June 2025. However, it appears the Bavarians are, nevertheless, preparing for life with the Canada international.

According to the aforementioned source, Bayern have set their sights on AC Milan defender Hernandez as a possible replacement for Davies. They are interested in reuniting the former Real Madrid defender with his brother Lucas in Munich in the event that Davies leaves.

Hernandez, though, is contracted to the Rossoneri until June 2026, having signed a new deal in February 2026. The left-back is also the vice-captain of the Serie A giants and is thus comfortable in Milan.

Hence, the France international is unlikely to leave Milan this summer as things stand. An enticing offer from Bayern could change things, however.

How did Bayern Munich target Theo Hernandez fare for Real Madrid?

Theo Hernandez rose through the ranks of Atletico Madrid after joining them at the age of nine, but did not make a senior appearance for them. Following a successful loan stint with Alaves during the 2016-17 season, the defender joined Real Madrid for €24 million.

The Frenchman made 23 appearances across competitions in his first season with Los Blancos, providing three assists in the process. He helped them win four trophies, including the UEFA Champions League that season.

However, the left-back was sent out on a season-long loan to Real Sociedad the following summer. Upon returning, he swapped the Madrid giants for AC Milan for €20 million.

Hernandez has made 165 appearances across competitions for the Rossoneri, bagging 24 goals and 28 assists. He was pivotal to Stefano Pioli's side's Serie A triumph last season.

