Real Madrid targeting a move for Bayern Munich wonderkid this summer - Reports

Real Madrid are keeping a close eye on Bayern Munich's 18-year-old wonderkid Jamal Musiala this summer, according to Defensa Central (via Bavarian Football Works).

Los Blancos have previously been linked to many Bayern Munich players including Robert Lewandowski, Joshua Kimmich and Kingsley Coman, with Musiala becoming the latest addition to Los Blancos' radar.

According to the aforementioned source, Real Madrid see the youngster as a potential replacement for the aging Isco. Similar to the Spanish international, Musiala is capable of playing in central midfield as well as an attacking midfielder right behind the striker.

Bayern Munich, on the other hand, might not want to let their young sensation leave to a direct Champions League rival having already seen Real Madrid take David Alaba from them on a free transfer.

Real Madrid keeping an eye on Bayern Munich's Musiala at Euro 2020

Following his breakout season with Bayern Munich, Jamal Musiala was picked by Joachim Low as part of Germany's Euro 2020 squad. According to reports, Real Madrid are set to scout the young German during Euro 2020 and will decide whether to make an official bid or not.

Despite being a highly talented midfielder, Musiala is not a guaranteed starter for his national side. Since making his debut in March 2021, Musiala has represented Germany on just 3 occasions with stars like Toni Kroos, Ilkay Gundogan, Leon Goretzka and Florian Neuhaus all ahead of the 18-year-old in the pecking order.

Jamal Musiala has been picked in the Euro 2020 squad. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Real Madrid have an aging midfield at their disposal. The likes of Luka Modric and Kroos have been excellent for Los Blancos but need replacing sooner rather than later.

Signing Musiala from Bayern Munich would make sense for Real Madrid. The German is just 18 years old, which could see him become a regular starter at the Santiago Bernabéu in the long run.

The young midfielder had an amazing debut season for Bayern Munich. Musiala played 39 times for the Bavarian giants and scored 7 goals. These are impressive numbers for a player who is just 18 and playing for a team packed with superstars like Bayern.

