Real Madrid told to shell out between €70-€80 million to sign Italian international – Reports

Real Madrid have reportedly been told to pay a sum between €70 million and €80 million to sign Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella in the future.

Los Blancos are keen to strengthen their midfield even after finalizing a deal worth up to €134 million for Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund this summer. They are set to lose two of their long-standing midfielders, Luka Modric and Toni Kroos, on a free next summer.

According to CalcioMercatoWeb, Real Madrid have expressed a serious interest in signing Barella in the upcoming summer transfer window. They have identified the player as an ideal replacement for Modric.

However, Inter Milan have informed Carlo Ancelotti's side that they are prepared to sell Barella for a fee in the region of €70-€80 million. They are said to be hoping to offload the player to balance their books.

Furthermore, the Nerazzurri have already roped in a potential Barella replacement in Davide Frattesi on an initial loan deal from Sassuolo. They are expected to dish out €27 million at the end of the upcoming 2023-24 season, as per famed journalist Gianluca Di Marzio.

Barella, whose current deal is set to expire in June 2026, could prove to be a great signing for Real Madrid should he join them. He would provide elite competition to Bellingham, Federico Valverde, and Dani Ceballos in the dual number eight roles in the 2024-25 campaign.

So far, the UEFA Euro 2020 winner has scored 20 goals and provided 44 assists in 187 games across all competitions for Simone Inzaghi's outfit. He has also helped them lift five trophies so far, including a Serie A crown, and guided them to a UEFA Champions League final.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, have roped in three players apart from Bellingham this summer. They have roped in Arda Guler and Fran Garcia for a joint sum of €25 million from Fenerbahce and Rayo Vallecano respectively. They have also snapped up Joselu on loan from Espanyol.

Real Madrid manager opines on his squad

During a latest press conference, Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti was asked to comment on his current squad. He said (h/t Sports Mole):

"I think we are complete as of now. The new players are doing very well. Brahim and Joselu have shown that they can contribute to the team offensively. We have a lot of options to help us score goals."

Asked about Real Madrid signing Kylian Mbappe, Ancelotti responded:

"It doesn't bother me when you ask me, but I'm not going to answer."

Los Blancos have been heavily linked with Mbappe in the last few months after the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star claimed that he will not extend his deal beyond 2024. They have been asked to splash around €250 million to sign the Frenchman, as per MARCA.