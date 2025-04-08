Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Arsenal eyeing Los Blancos ace, club shortlist Vinicius replacement, and more - April 8, 2025

Real Madrid travel to the Emirates on Tuesday (April 8) to face Arsenal in the Champions League quarterfinals first leg. Carlo Ancelotti's team arrive at the game on the backfoot, having lost 2-1 to Valencia in LaLiga over the weekend.

Ad

Meanwhile, Arsenal are interested in a Los Blancos starlet. Elsewhere, the Spanish champions have identified possible replacements for Vinicius Junior.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from April 8, 2025.

Arsenal eyeing Arda Guler

Arda Guler

Arsenal are ready to step up their efforts to sign Arda Guler this summer. According to Defensa Central (via Madrid Universal), the Gunners will use the upcoming Champions League tie against Real Madrid to initiate talks for the player.

Ad

Trending

Guler arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu with a big reputation but has struggled to live up to the billing. The 20-year-old has registered three goals and seven assists from 33 games this season for Los Blancos, but only 11 of them have been starts.

While the LaLiga giants have high hopes from him, Carlo Ancelotti has trusted the more experienced options at his disposal so far. Arsenal are ready to take advantage of the situation and prise him away.

Ad

The Gunners are even ready to offer €30m to convince Real Madrid to let him go. However, the Spanish champions are unwilling to consider his departure.

Real Madrid shortlist Vinicius Junior replacement

Vinicius Junior

Real Madrid have identified three candidates to replace Vinicius Junior at the Santiago Bernabeu, according to Fichajes.net (via Madrid Universal). The LaLiga champions are concerned about the Brazilian's attitude and no longer consider him an indispensable part of the squad.

Ad

Los Blancos are contemplating his departure this summer and have shortlisted Sporting CP's Viktor Gyokeres, AC Milan forward Rafael Leao, and Napoli hitman Victor Osimhen as possible replacements.

While Leao could be a direct substitute for Vinicius, Real Madrid could require a reshuffle in attack if they bring in Osimhen or Gyokeres, who operate centrally.

Brahim Diaz was close to joining Barcelona

Brahim Diaz

Brahim Diaz came close to signing for Barcelona twice in his career, according to former La Masia director Albert Puig. The Moroccan international arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu from Manchester City in 2019 and has become a key figure for Real Madrid of late.

Ad

Speaking recently, as cited by Madrid Universal, Puig said the Catalans almost signed Diaz on two occasions.

“Yes, twice. The first time we had signed a civil contract with normal amounts. We brought him to La Masia and Xavi and Iniesta took him inside the locker room and started playing with him for half an hour,” Puig said.

Ad

He continued:

“He was signing with us, but at the end of the season, his family received an offer from the sheikh of Malaga. They were offered a large house, a private school for their sisters and an impossible improvement in life. I called Jordi Mestre and Guillermo Amor, and we decided to break the contract.”

Ad

He concluded:

“A year later, Pere Guardiola became his representative, and he refused to play in Malaga because he wanted to come to Barça, but we were slow. In the end, Manchester City paid the €300,000 that Malaga asked for and signed him,”

Diaz has registered six goals and seven assists from 42 games this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepungsu Pandit Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over six years at Sportskeeda. He has written over 8500 articles for the website, and has garnered over 19.5Million reads.



Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.



Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.



Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.



Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar. Know More