Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Arsenal plan Rodrygo offer, Luka Modric set to leave, and more - May 23, 2025

Real Madrid are putting together final preparations ahead of their LaLiga game against Real Sociedad on Saturday (May 24). Los Blancos have already lost the league to Barcelona this season and will finish second in the table.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have set their sights on Rodrygo. Elsewhere, Luka Modric has announced that he will leave the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from May 23, 2025.

Arsenal plan Rodrygo offer

Rodrygo in action

Arsenal are ready to make a move for Rodrygo this summer, according to Fichajes.net (via CaughtOffside). The Brazilian forward's future remains up in the air ahead of the summer.

With Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior spearheading the attack, Rodrygo is no longer indispensable at the Santiago Bernabeu. Recent reports have suggested that Real Madrid are ready to let him leave for €80m.

The Gunners are in the market for attacking reinforcements after missing out on the Premier League title once again this season. The north London side have set their sights on Rodrygo and are ready to take him to the Emirates. The report adds that Arsenal are willing to match Los Blancos' asking price for the 24-year-old.

Luka Modric set to leave

Luka Modric

Luka Modric has announced that he will leave Real Madrid this summer. The Croatian midfielder's contract expires at the end of the next month, and it now appears that he will not be handed an extension.

Sharing the news on Instagram, the 39-year-old said that the weekend's game against Real Sociedad will be his last for the club.

“Dear Real Madrid fans. The time has come. The time I never wanted to come, but that’s football, and in life, everything has a beginning and an end. On Saturday, I’ll play my last game at the Santiago Bernabéu,” Modric wrote.

He continued:

“I arrived in 2012 with the hope of wearing the shirt of the best team in the world and the ambition to do great things. But I couldn’t have imagined what came next.”

He concluded:

“Playing for Real Madrid changed my life as a footballer and as a person. I’m proud to have been part of one of the most successful eras of the best club in history.”

Luka Modric has registered 43 goals and 95 assists from 590 games for Los Blancos to date. He is the club's most decorated player, having won 28 trophies during his time at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid face Liverpool competition for Nico Williams

Nico Williams

Real Madrid will face competition from Liverpool in the race to sign Nico Williams this summer, according to Fichajes.net (via CaughtOffside). The Spanish forward has been quite impressive for Athletic Bilbao this season, registering 11 goals and seven assists from 44 games.

His efforts have already turned heads at the Santiago Bernabeu. Williams' contract expires in 2027, and he reportedly has a €58m release clause in his deal.

The 22-year-old is expected to take the next step in his career this summer, and Los Blancos are apparently keeping him under close watch. However, Liverpool are planning to pour cold water over their plans. The Reds have apparently identified Williams as a possible replacement for Luis Diaz.

About the author Deepungsu Pandit Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over six years at Sportskeeda. He has written 9000 articles for the website, and has garnered over 19.5 million reads.



Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.



Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.



Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.



Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar. Know More