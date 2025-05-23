Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Arsenal plan Rodrygo offer, Luka Modric set to leave, and more - May 23, 2025

By Deepungsu Pandit
Modified May 23, 2025 05:34 GMT
Sevilla FC v Real Madrid CF - La Liga EA Sports - Source: Getty
Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid are putting together final preparations ahead of their LaLiga game against Real Sociedad on Saturday (May 24). Los Blancos have already lost the league to Barcelona this season and will finish second in the table.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have set their sights on Rodrygo. Elsewhere, Luka Modric has announced that he will leave the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from May 23, 2025.

Arsenal plan Rodrygo offer

Rodrygo in action
Arsenal are ready to make a move for Rodrygo this summer, according to Fichajes.net (via CaughtOffside). The Brazilian forward's future remains up in the air ahead of the summer.

With Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior spearheading the attack, Rodrygo is no longer indispensable at the Santiago Bernabeu. Recent reports have suggested that Real Madrid are ready to let him leave for €80m.

The Gunners are in the market for attacking reinforcements after missing out on the Premier League title once again this season. The north London side have set their sights on Rodrygo and are ready to take him to the Emirates. The report adds that Arsenal are willing to match Los Blancos' asking price for the 24-year-old.

Luka Modric set to leave

Luka Modric
Luka Modric has announced that he will leave Real Madrid this summer. The Croatian midfielder's contract expires at the end of the next month, and it now appears that he will not be handed an extension.

Sharing the news on Instagram, the 39-year-old said that the weekend's game against Real Sociedad will be his last for the club.

“Dear Real Madrid fans. The time has come. The time I never wanted to come, but that’s football, and in life, everything has a beginning and an end. On Saturday, I’ll play my last game at the Santiago Bernabéu,” Modric wrote.
He continued:

“I arrived in 2012 with the hope of wearing the shirt of the best team in the world and the ambition to do great things. But I couldn’t have imagined what came next.”

He concluded:

“Playing for Real Madrid changed my life as a footballer and as a person. I’m proud to have been part of one of the most successful eras of the best club in history.”
Luka Modric has registered 43 goals and 95 assists from 590 games for Los Blancos to date. He is the club's most decorated player, having won 28 trophies during his time at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid face Liverpool competition for Nico Williams

Nico Williams
Real Madrid will face competition from Liverpool in the race to sign Nico Williams this summer, according to Fichajes.net (via CaughtOffside). The Spanish forward has been quite impressive for Athletic Bilbao this season, registering 11 goals and seven assists from 44 games.

His efforts have already turned heads at the Santiago Bernabeu. Williams' contract expires in 2027, and he reportedly has a €58m release clause in his deal.

The 22-year-old is expected to take the next step in his career this summer, and Los Blancos are apparently keeping him under close watch. However, Liverpool are planning to pour cold water over their plans. The Reds have apparently identified Williams as a possible replacement for Luis Diaz.

Deepungsu Pandit

Edited by Parag Jain
