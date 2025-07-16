Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Bayern Munich offer €100m for LaLiga ace, Los Blancos set Fran Garcia price, and more - July 16, 2025

Real Madrid have been quite active in the transfer market this summer. The LaLiga giants have already roped in four new players so far.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich are willing to offer €100m for a Brazilian forward this summer. Elsewhere, Los Blancos are ready to let Fran Garcia leave.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from July 16, 2025.

Bayern Munich offer €100m for Rodrygo Goes

Rodrygo Goes

Bayern Munich are willing to offer €100m for Rodrygo Goes this summer, according to journalist Edu Burgos. The Brazilian forward lost prominence at Real Madrid in the final months of the 2024-25 season under Carlo Ancelotti.

His situation hasn't shown any signs of improvement under Xabi Alonso, who took over at the Santiago Bernabeu at the end of May. Los Blancos are apparently open to Rodrygo's departure for the aforementioned fee, and the player is generating interest from multiple parties.

Arsenal and Liverpool are already in the race, and the Bavarians have now entered the fray. The Bundesliga champions are looking for a new forward following Jamal Musiala's unfortunate injury at the FIFA Club World Cup.

The German giants apparently have their eyes on Luis Diaz and had a €67.5m bid for the Colombian rejected by Liverpool. The Reds apparently have no desire to offload the 28-year-old, prompting Bayern Munich to turn to Rodrygo.

Bayern Munich are willing to break the bank for the 24-year-old, but the situation could be interlinked with Luis Diaz's future. Should the Colombian, who is under contract at Anfield until 2027, end up leaving, the Merseyside club could turn to Rodrygo to fill his shoes. As such, the Brazilian appears likely to leave Real Madrid this summer.

Real Madrid set Fran Garcia price

Fran Garcia

Real Madrid want €20m to part ways with Fran Garcia this summer, according to journalist Daniele Longo. The 25-year-old left-back's future at the Santiago Bernabeu has come under scrutiny following Alvaro Carreras' arrival from Benfica this summer.

Garcia has struggled to impress at the Santiago Bernabeu, although he did show signs of a revival under Xabi Alonso at the FIFA Club World Cup. However, the LaLiga giants could still let him go for the aforementioned fee, given that they also have Ferland Mendy in their roster.

AC Milan are keen to prise him away and are already in talks with Los Blancos regarding a deal. The two clubs, interestingly, share a cordial relationship, but the Rossoneri might struggle to match the Spaniard's asking price.

Los Blancos will only pay €20-25m for Ibrahima Konate

Ibrahima Konate

Real Madrid are only willing to offer €20-25m for Ibrahima Konate this summer, according to AS. The French defender has entered the final year of his contract with Liverpool and is yet to agree to an extension.

Los Blancos are keeping a close eye on the situation as they plan to further reinforce their backline. The LaLiga giants already invested in Dean Huijsen this summer, but apparently have Konate on their radar as well.

The Premier League champions want €50m for the 26-year-old this year, but Real Madrid are unwilling to match that asking price. Interestingly, Konate has his heart set on a move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

