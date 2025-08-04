Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Benfica want LaLiga ace, Los Blancos receive Ibrahima Konate boost, more - August 4, 2025

Real Madrid are preparing for a fresh start under Xabi Alonso after missing out on the league and the Champions League last season. The Spanish manager took over from Carlo Ancelotti at the end of May this year.

Meanwhile, Benfica are interested in a LaLiga midfielder. Elsewhere, Los Blancos have received a boost in their efforts to sign Ibrahima Konate.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from August 4, 2025.

Benfica want Brahim Diaz

Brahim Diaz

Benfica are in talks with Real Madrid to sign Brahim Diaz this summer, according to Record. The Moroccan international is not a guaranteed starter for the LaLiga giants, and his situation is likely to be further complicated by Franco Mastantuono's arrival.

The highly rated Argentine teenager is set to join Los Blancos from River Plate once he turns 18 later this month. Mastantuono is expected to be drafted directly into Xabi Alonso's setup at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The situation has added to speculation regarding Brahim Diaz's future at Real Madrid. Benfica are now ready to offer the 26-year-old a chance to get his career back on track.

The Portuguese club were in talks with former player Joao Felix this month, but failed to get a deal across the line. Felix left Chelsea to join Saud Pro League side Al-Nassr, and Benfica have now identified Diaz as his replacement.

Recent reports have suggested that Los Blancos are close to extending his contract, which expires in 2027. However, they acknowledge that the player could struggle for game time next season and are open to a loan exit.

Benfica are ready to secure his signature but are likely to face competition from Fenerbahce, who also have their eyes on the Moroccan. Interestingly, Diaz has no desire to leave and wants to fight for a place in Alonso's setup.

Real Madrid receive Ibrahima Konate boost

Ibrahima Konate

Ibrahima Konate has given his green signal to a move to Real Madrid, according to Defensa Central. Xabi Alonso is apparently eager for further defensive reinforcements, despite already roping in Dean Huijsen from Bournemouth earlier this summer.

Los Blancos have apparently identified Konate as an option for the job. The Frenchman is in the final year of his contract with Liverpool, and hasn't extended his stay yet.

Recent reports have suggested that Konate wants to sign a new deal at Anfield. However, it now appears that the 26-year-old is ready to join the LaLiga giants, although a move looks unlikely this year. Instead, Real Madrid could attempt a cut-price deal in January, or try to sign him for free next summer.

Los Blancos desperate to offload Ferland Mendy

Ferland Mendy

Real Madrid are looking to offload Ferland Mendy this summer, according to Defensa Central. The French left-back is surplus to requirements following the arrival of Alvaro Carreras from Benfica this year.

With Fran Garcia also impressing at the FIFA Club World Cup, Mendy is a long way down the pecking order at the moment. Los Blancos are now eager to remove his wages from their books and are even willing to let him leave for free. However, Mendy, who is under contract until 2028, wants to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu.

