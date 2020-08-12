Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Blancos make big decision on transfers, Gareth Bale wants to leave and more - 12th August 2020

Real Madrid transfer rumours have not slowed down despite the club president claiming that they will not be making any big signings. The papers claim that Zidnae has found a way around it this summer but today's reports suggest otherwise:

Real Madrid make big decision on transfers

Zinedine Zidane was looking to raise funds by selling deadwood and getting in a player or two this summer. However, Marca report that the Real Madrid board has not approved this move.

The report claims that the stand to not spend this summer is not going to change at any cost. Florentino Perez has already made it clear that it would not be a good move for the club to sign a big player this summer after asking the current players to take a wage cut.

Gareth Bale wants to join Tottenham claims Townsend

Real Madrid CF v RC Celta de Vigo - La Liga

Gareth Bale's future at Real Madrid has been in the balance for some time. He was heading for China but the transfer was halted at the last moment by Zidane.

Now, Andros Townsend claims that Bale is still looking for a move back to Spurs to try and end the scrutiny on his future. Townsend speaking to talkSPORT said:

"I think if anything the Bale situation, he'd want to go back to Spurs. The memories of Spurs. His happiness. He was the main man. He was loved. He was at the top of his game. So, if anything I think it would work the other way. He would be like 'I wish I was at Spurs now and had the freedom to do whatever I want. To express myself and not worry about where I am now where I get scrutinised for playing Golf.'"

Chelsea, Napoli and Arsenal eye Sergio Reguilon

Advertisement

Chelsea are leading the race to sign Sergio reguilon according to talkSPORT. They report that the Blues are keen on signing the left-back this summer as he is on their list of targets right now.

However, they are not the only club chasing him and have to fight for him. Napoli, Arsenal and Sevilla are also keen on signing the Spaniard this summer and have shown keen interest in the talented Real Madrid youngster.