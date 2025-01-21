Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Carlo Ancelotti not looking to leave, Los Blancos monitoring former player, and more - January 21, 2025

Real Madrid are putting together final preparations ahead of their UEFA Champions League game against RB Salzburg on Wednesday, January 22, at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Spanish giants will come into the game on a two-game winning run in the league and Copa del Rey.

Meanwhile, manager Carlo Ancelotti is not planning to end his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu this year. Elsewhere, Los Blancos are keeping a close eye on a former youth player, who is set to return to LaLiga on loan.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from January 21, 2025.

Carlo Ancelotti not looking to leave

Carlo Ancelotti

Carlo Ancelotti has no plans to leave Real Madrid at the end of this season, according to journalist Filippo Ricci. A recent report from Onda Cero claimed that the Italian manager had decided to end his Santiago Bernabeu tenure at the end of this campaign.

However, Ricci has refuted those claims, stating that Ancelotti remains settled at Los Blancos. The legendary manager has no plans to leave the club right now and wants to see out his contract, which runs until 2026.

There has been speculation about the Italian's future in recent times following a poor run of results. It was stated that Real Madrid had already identified Santiago Solari as an interim manager if Ancelotti gets sacked in mid-season.

However, Los Blancos are now back in form and are sitting at the top of the table. They have also improved their performances in the Champions League and Ancelotti's job, for now, appears to be safe.

However, the LaLiga giants have reportedly identified Xabi Alonso as Ancelotti's replacement, so a change of management this summer cannot be ruled out.

Real Madrid monitoring Rafa Marin

Rafa Marin

Real Madrid are keeping a close eye on Rafa Marin's situation at Napoli, according to Mundo Deportivo. The Spanish defender left the Santiago Bernabeu last summer to move to the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium but has struggled for game time with the Serie A giants.

This season, Rafa Marin has registered just two appearances across competitions, clocking 180 minutes of first-team action. He is now all set to return to LaLiga this month to join Villarreal on loan for the rest of the campaign.

Los Blancos are dealing with defensive issues of their own, with Eder Militao now out for the season with an ACL injury. The Spanish giants believe Rafa Marin could be a long-term solution for the position. Real Madrid have two buyback options for the 22-year-old; a €25m option for 2026 and a €35m clause which will become active in 2027.

Xabi Alonso opens up on Los Blancos links

Xabi Alonso

Xabi Alonso has remained coy amid rumors linking him with a move to Real Madrid. The Spanish manager has been outstanding since taking charge of Bayer Leverkusen and helped them win the league and cup double last season.

It has been widely reported that Los Blancos consider Alonso the ideal candidate to replace Carlo Ancelotti at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Italian manager's contract expires in 2026.

Pressed on the matter recently, as cited by Madrid Universal, Alonso acknowledged that he has a strong bond with his former club.

“Already questions on Real Madrid?! [laughs] Time goes by but the affection remains. Our bond is very strong, that is clear but my total focus is on Bayer Leverkusen now, that’s in my mind. I’m calm. I have enough things to worry about, it’s not on my mind right now,” said Alonso.

Interestingly, Xabi Alonso is also under contract at the BayArena until 2026.

