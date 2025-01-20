Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Carlo Ancelotti set to leave, Los Blancos suffer Alphonso Davies blow, and more - January 20, 2025

Real Madrid reclaimed their top spot in the LaLiga table following the weekend's 4-1 win over Las Palmas. Los Blancos next face Red Bull Salzburg at home in the Champions League on Wednesday, January 22.

Meanwhile, Carlo Ancelotti has decided to end his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu. Elsewhere, the Spanish champions have suffered a setback in their efforts to sign Alphonso Davies this year.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from January 20, 2024.

Carlo Ancelotti set to leave

Carlo Ancelotti

Carlo Ancelotti has decided to part ways with Real Madrid at the end of this season, according to Onda Cero. The legendary Italian was previously linked with the hot seat at the Brazil national team but opted to sign an extension with Los Blancos in 2023.

However, his contract expires in just under 18 months, adding to speculation regarding his future. The LaLiga champions have been far from impressive this season, despite roping in Kylian Mbappe.

While they are leading the league, Ancelotti's team are 20th in the Champions League table and have lost three of their six games in Europe. To make matters worse, Real Madrid have lost twice to Barcelona this campaign, including the 5-2 Supercopa de Espana final defeat.

While the Italian has been immensely successful in his second spell with the LaLiga champions, he believes that he has come to the end of the line at the Santiago Bernabeu. Ancelotti, as such, will leave the club this summer, regardless of how the season unfolds.

However, the Italian isn't contemplating retirement yet and wants to continue coaching in another country. Meanwhile, Los Blancos may have already identified Xabi Alonso as his replacement.

Real Madrid suffer Alphonso Davies blow

Alphonso Davies

Bayern Munich are close to tying Alphonso Davies down to a new deal, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The Canadian speedster is a priority target for Real Madrid, who are looking to sign him for free this summer.

Davies is in the final six months of his contract with the Bavarians and hasn't signed a new deal yet. However, Romano adds that the two parties held a recent meeting where a breakthrough was reached regarding the player's extension

The Bundesliga giants are now planning to complete the process this week. The player's camp is satisfied by the terms on offer and is not planning to pursue alternate avenues.

Dani Ceballos wants to stay

Dani Ceballos

Dani Ceballos is no longer looking to leave Real Madrid this summer. The Spaniard's future was subject to speculation in recent times after struggling to break into Carlo Ancelotti's plans.

It was believed that Real Betis are planning to sign the 28-year-old in January. Los Blancos have informed him that they are ready to let him leave for a suitable fee.

However, after Sunday's win, Ceballos revealed that he is staying with the LaLiga giants until the end of the season.

“The decision is final. I have spoken with the club and the coach. I am staying until the end of the season for sure. I wish Betis the best, even though they are not in a good run of form,” said Ceballos.

Ceballos' contract with Real Madrid runs until 2027.

