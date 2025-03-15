Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Chelsea want Carlo Ancelotti, Los Blancos face competition for EPL ace, and more - March 15, 2025

Real Madrid will travel to El Madrigal on Saturday, March 15, to face Villarreal in LaLiga. Los Blancos arrive at the game on second place in the league table after 27 games.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have set their sights on Carlo Ancelotti. Elsewhere, the reigning LaLiga champions are not the only club eyeing a move for a Premier League defender.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from March 15, 2025.

Chelsea want Carlo Ancelotti

Carlo Ancelotti

Chelsea have identified Carlo Ancelotti as a possible replacement for Enzo Maresca, according to Fichajes.net. Ancelotti's future at Real Madrid remains up in the air following a mixed campaign so far.

Los Blancos have won the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Intercontinental Cup this season. However, they lost to Barcelona in the Spanish Supercup earlier this year, their second defeat to their bitter rivals this campaign.

Real Madrid are also trailing the Catalans in the title race at the moment, while they barely scraped through to the quarterfinals of the Champions League. Recent reports have suggested that Los Blancos have already identified Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso as the ideal candidate to replace the Italian.

Ancelotti's contract at the Santiago Bernabeu runs until 2026, but his time at the club could come to an end this summer. Chelsea are keeping a close eye on their former manager, who spent two seasons at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues are unimpressed by Enzo Maresca's efforts so far, with the club currently fourth in the Premier League. The London giants have traditionally been impatient with managers and are already eyeing a change ahead of the summer.

Real Madrid face competition for Dean Huijsen

Dean Huijsen

Arsenal have entered the race to sign Dean Huijsen, according to Fichajes.net. The 19-year-old has caught the eye with Bournemouth this season and is also wanted at Real Madrid.

Los Blancos are sweating on the fitness of Eder Militao, who has picked up two ACL injuries in less than two years. Meanwhile, David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger are both in the final phase of their career.

The LaLiga giants are hoping to address the position this summer and have set their sights on Huijsen. The teenager has registered 26 appearances across competitions this season for the Cherries and Real Madrid are convinced with his efforts. The player is expected to cost €50-60m this summer, but interest from Arsenal could complicate matters for Los Blancos.

Los Blancos identify Trent Alexander-Arnold alternative

Jon Araburu

Real Madrid have identified Jon Araburu as a possible alternative to Trent Alexander-Arnold, according to Fichajes.net. The English right-back is in the final months of his contract with Liverpool and Los Blancos are planning to sign him on a Bosman move this summer.

However, the Merseyside club are still trying to tie the player down to a new deal, forcing the Santiago Bernabeu hierarchy to keep a plan B ready. Aramburu has been identified as an option following some fine performances with Real Sociedad.

The 22-year-old has registered one assist from 37 games across competitions this season and could be a fine successor for Dani Carvajal. He is under contract until 2030, and reportedly has a €60m release clause in his deal.

