Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Chelsea want Los Blancos ace, club eyeing Jurgen Klopp, and more - April 10, 2025

Real Madrid are preparing to face Alaves in LaLiga on Sunday, April 13, at the Mendizorroza. Carlo Ancelotti's team arrive at the game on the back of two consecutive defeats against Valencia and Arsenal.

Ad

Meanwhile, Chelsea have set their sights on a Los Blancos star. Elsewhere, the Spanish champions have identified Jurgen Klopp as their next manager.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from April 10, 2025.

Chelsea want Rodrygo

Rodrygo Goes

Chelsea are confident of securing the services of Rodrygo this summer, according to Fichajes.net. The Brazilian forward has been in fine form for Real Madrid this season, but his future remains uncertain.

Ad

Trending

Rodrygo has registered 13 goals and 10 assists from 45 games across competitions, 34 of which have been starts. His future was subject to speculation following Kylian Mbappe's arrival last summer.

However, the 24-year-old ended up staying and has been heavily involved this season. His efforts have already earned him admirers at Liverpool, who are also eyeing attacking reinforcement this year.

The Reds reportedly want the player to replace Mohamed Salah, whose future remains uncertain. The Egyptian's contract expires this summer and he is yet to sign a new deal.

Ad

However, Chelsea have now entered the fray and remain confident of winning the race for his services. The Blues believe that Rodrygo can be the focal point of attack at Stamford Bridge and see him as an upgrade on Nicolas Jackson.

The Brazilian is under contract until 2028 and Real Madrid consider him a key part of their plans. However, Chelsea are ready to turn their head by offering €120m for the player.

Ad

Real Madrid eyeing Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp

Real Madrid have identified Jurgen Klopp as a possible replacement for Carlo Ancelotti, according to Defensa Central. The Italian manager's position has come under scrutiny following defeats against Valencia in the league and Arsenal in the Champions League.

Ad

Multiple reports have suggested that Los Blancos want Bayer Leverkusen's Xabi Alonso as Ancelotti's replacement at the Santiago Bernabeu. However, it now appears that the LaLiga champions also have their eyes on Klopp for the role.

The German manager enjoyed a successful nine-year stint with Liverpool and currently serves as Red Bull's Global Sports Director. Real Madrid would ideally like to rope in Alonso as Ancelotti's long-term successor. However, they are keeping their options open and have apparently identified Klopp as a possible alternative to the Spaniard.

Ad

Brazil step up Carlo Ancelotti pursuit

Carlo Ancelotti

Brazil are ready to move for Carlo Ancelotti this summer, according to Gazzetta dello Sport. The Italian manager's future is likely to be in doubt even if he manages to script a comeback against Arsenal in the Champions League quarterfinal second leg.

Ad

Real Madrid are already looking for his replacement and the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) are keeping a close eye on developments. CBF president Ednaldo Rodrigues has long had his eyes on Ancelotti and sees him as the ideal man to take the Selecao forward.

Having sacked former manager Dorival Junior, Brazil now want the Italian to lead the team at the 2026 World Cup. Ancelotti has already maintained that he won't leave Los Blancos on his own. However, if he is relieved of his duties, the Selecao could lap him up.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepungsu Pandit Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over six years at Sportskeeda. He has written over 8500 articles for the website, and has garnered over 19.5Million reads.



Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.



Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.



Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.



Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar. Know More