Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Club set to lose Sergio Reguilon, Dani Ceballos to stay on at Arsenal and more - 18th July 2020

Real Madrid's inspired form post the restart helped them win their 34th La Liga title and as the season comes to a close, it is fair to say that they are thoroughly deserving of the crown. However, with the remaining phases of the Champions League yet to be played, there is no time for the Blancos to rest.

Here, we bring you the latest transfer news, rumours and updates involving Real Madrid from 18th July 2020.

Zidane comments on future at Real Madrid

Zinedine Zidane wants to stay on at Real Madrid

Talking to the press ahead of Real Madrid's final game of the La Liga season against Leganes, Zinedine Zidane got candid about his future at the Santiago Bernabeu.

On being asked if he considers himself to be the 'special one' at Real Madrid, he said,

"I don't feel that, I feel lucky to be here, at this club,"

"I think about each day because this will all end one day, as it once did, and one day it will really happen, that's why I think about the day to day."

"Nobody knows what is going to happen. I have a contract, I like being here, but you never know what will happen in football. Here, things change from one day to the next, I do not know what will happen in the future."

Advertisement

Sergio Reguilon to follow Achraf Hakimi out of the club

Real Madrid are open to selling on-loan left-back Sergio Reguilón in the upcoming transfer window, the player wants consistent play-time and Real Madrid can't provide that with Mendy and Marcelo at the club. [@Marca] pic.twitter.com/lu2U2lDAmC — Infinite Madrid (@InfiniteMadrid) July 18, 2020

In what is quite a disheartening piece of news to a section of the club's fans, left-back Sergio Reguilon, who is on loan at Sevilla, might not return to Real Madrid. Reguilon was hugely impressive under Julen Lopetegui before falling down the pecking order once Zinedine Zidane took over.

According to Marca, Real Madrid are ready to oversee a squad overhaul in the summer that would see nearly half of the first team being offloaded, and Reguilon is one among the names that's set to be scrapped from the Blancos' books.

Talking about his loan spell and temporary exit from Real Madrid, Reguilon said -

"I have a very clear conscience because I left everything out there for Real Madrid,. Others made that decision and I can't do anything but do my job to the very best. It's what I did in Madrid and I try to do it now at Sevilla."

"I left Madrid on good terms, I wasn't mad at anyone. Everything was a mutual agreement. It's impossible for me to leave in a bad way."

Reguilon's showings have helped Sevilla cop a place in the top 4 in La Liga and they remain in the hunt for the Europa League title. With Marcelo and Ferland Mendy competing for a starting spot at the Santiago Bernabeu, it unfortunately looks like there is no place for Reguilon in Zizou's XI.

Arsenal handed Dani Ceballos transfer boost by Florentino Perez

Dani Ceballos has been one of Arsenal's best players after the restart

Florentino Perez confirmed earlier this week that they will have to cut deals to bootstrap their way out of the current financial stress that they are under. Reading that with the report from Marca, it looks like Mikel Arteta's wishes of making Dani Ceballos stay on at Emirates could be granted.

Dani Ceballos in July:



•332 touches (most in squad)

•232 passes (most in squad)

•7 key passes (most in squad)

•7 successful dribbles (most in squad)

•20 ground duels won (most in squad)

•7 tackles (joint most in squad)

•9 interceptions (second most in squad)



Thriving. pic.twitter.com/imRMlXf7Wu — Patrick Timmons (@PatrickTimmons1) July 14, 2020

Perez had told El Transistor -

“The situation is really bad. It's difficult to ask the players to take a pay cut to help deal with the situation and then make signings like that. That can wait. Madrid will sign the best again when the situation changes.

"This year has been the most difficult for me. We lost important income from the stadium. We had to talk to the players for them to do their bit. If they hadn't voluntarily lowered their salaries, the company would have suffered losses.

"It's an exceptional situation.”

Ceballos has been the heart of Arsenal's midfield following the restart. Real Madrid are well aware of the financial difficulties of cutting deals for big-name stars like Gareth Bale and James Rodriguez and therefore, with the availability of buyer for Ceballos in Arsenal, it might not be a difficult decision for them to make.