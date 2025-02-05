Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo opens up on leaving, AS Roma want Carlo Ancelotti, and more - February 5, 2025

Real Madrid travel to the Estadio Municipal de Butarque on Wednesday, February 5, to face Leganes in the Copa del Rey quarterfinal. Carlo Ancelotti's team secured a 5-2 win over Celta Vigo in the Round of 16 of the tournament last month.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo has opened up on leaving Los Blancos to join Juventus. Elsewhere, AS Roma want Carlo Ancelotti to take over at the Stadio Olimpico this summer.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from February 5, 2025.

Cristiano Ronaldo opens up on leaving Real Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has shed light on his move away from Real Madrid in 2018. The Portuguese superstar joined Los Blancos in the summer of 2009 from Manchester United.

CR7 went on to register 450 goals from 438 appearances for the club, becoming their record goalscorer. He ultimately left the LaLiga champions for Juventus at the end of the 2017/18 campaign, after nine fruitful seasons at the club.

Speaking recently, as cited by Madrid Universal, Cristiano Ronaldo revealed that Real Madrid president Florentino Perez wanted him to stay.

“Real Madrid is the greatest club in the world. I achieved beautiful things at Madrid and people don’t forget that, that makes me happy. I told Florentino (I will leave) and he accepted. It’s been a long story,” said Ronaldo.

He continued:

“A few days after [it was agreed I would leave] Perez wanted to go back and continue but there was no way back because I had given my word to Juventus,”

CR7 spent three seasons with the Bianconeri, winning the Serie A twice.

AS Roma want Carlo Ancelotti

Carlo Ancelotti

AS Roma have set their sights on Carlo Ancelotti, according to AS. The Italian manager's contract with Real Madrid expires in 2026, but speculation is ripe regarding his future.

Los Blancos have apparently identified Bayer Leverkusen's Xabi Alonso as the ideal candidate to replace the legendary manager and a move could happen this summer. Roma are ready to take advantage of the situation and prise Ancelotti away.

The Italian has a strong bond with the Serie A giants, having spent eight years at the club during his playing career. AS Roma have struggled to impress in recent years and are looking to spice up things to compete at the highest level in Europe.

They believe Ancelotti is the ideal man to lead their project. The Italian side are ready to present a lucrative sporting and financial proposal to convince the legendary manager to make the move.

Andriy Lunin attracting interest from multiple clubs

Andriy Lunin

Andriy Lunin could ignite a bidding war this summer, according to journalist Manuel Amor. The Ukrainian was key to Real Madrid's success last season, stepping up to help address Thibaut Courtois' absence due to an ACL injury.

However, Lunin was relegated to the bench following the Belgian custodian's return. The 25-year-old has struggled for chances this season as well, managing just seven appearances.

Multiple clubs across the continent are eyeing his situation with interest. Lunin was a wanted man last summer as well, but turned down many proposals in favor of a Santiago Bernabeu stay. However, he could be tempted to consider his options at the end of this season.

