Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: EPL ace wants Los Blancos move, Brahim Diaz likely to leave, and more - April 27, 2025

Real Madrid suffered a 3-2 defeat after extra time against Barcelona in the Copa del Rey final on Saturday (April 26) at the Estadio de La Cartuja. Carlo Ancelotti's team have now lost all three games to their bitter rivals this season.

Meanwhile, a Premier League defender has his heart set on a move to Los Blancos. Elsewhere, Brahim Diaz is expected to leave the LaLiga champions this summer.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from April 27, 2025.

Dean Huijsen wants Real Madrid move

Dean Huijsen

Bournemouth's Dean Huijsen would prefer to move to the Santiago Bernabeu, according to acclaimed journalist David Ornstein. The Spanish defender is a wanted man ahead of the summer, and has been heavily linked with Los Blancos.

However, speaking on 'The Athletic FC' podcast (via CaughtOffside), Ornstein insisted that the 20-year-old is likely to stay in the Premier League.

“It’s why so many clubs are looking at signing him and activating a £50m release clause that represents pretty good value for money. Leading the chase in alphabetical order is Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool. There are others in the frames such as Newcastle United and Tottenham,” Ornstein said.

He continued:

“I think it’s Real Madrid who have always appealed most to the player himself, but at the time of recording, I’m not aware of them being in a position to proceed with it. And both Bournemouth and the player would like this to be wrapped up relatively swiftly. So as things stand, that would see the Premier League as his most likely destination.”

Huijsen has registered 31 appearances across competitions for Bournemouth this season.

Brahim Diaz likely to leave

Brahim Diaz

Real Madrid are willing to offload Brahim Diaz this summer, according to Fichajes.net (via Madrid Universal). The Morocco international has failed to convince this season, and the club management are disappointed with his dip in form.

With Arda Guler also in the books and impressing of late, Los Blancos are willing to listen to offers for Brahim Diaz at the end of the season. The 25-year-old has registered six goals and seven assists from 48 games across competitions and is under contract until 2027.

Erling Haaland's agent opens up on Los Blancos links

Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland's agent Rafaela Pimenta has rubbished rumors linking the player with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu (via Madrid Universal). The Norwegian forward is one of the finest strikers in the world at the moment, and is apparently a long-term target for Real Madrid.

Recent reports have suggested that Los Blancos want to move for him if Vinicius Junior ends up leaving the club. The Brazilian forward remains heavily linked with a move to the Middle East this summer.

However, speaking recently, as cited by reputed journalist Fabrizio Romano, Pimenta has rubbished those rumors.

“Do you think Erling will ever cut himself, even having this long term contract with City, from rumours about Real Madrid? It’s always Haaland and Real Madrid in the media. People like to talk and there will always be rumours. I never make any comments or never address the media,” Pimenta said.

Haaland has registered 120 goals and 20 assists from 138 games across competitions for Manchester City to date.

