Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: EPL duo want Los Blancos ace, club considering Miguel Gutierrez return, and more - May 4, 2025

Real Madrid are preparing to face Celta Vigo at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday, May 4, in the league. Carlo Ancelotti's team are second in the LaLiga table, seven points behind leaders Barcelona who have played a game more.
Meanwhile, two Premier League clubs are eyeing a move for a Los Blancos star. Elsewhere, the LaLiga giants are contemplating a move for former player Miguel Gutierrez.
On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from May 4, 2025.
Manchester City and Aston Villa want Andriy Lunin
Manchester City and Aston Villa are offering Andriy Lunin an escape route from Real Madrid, according to Fichajes. The Ukrainian goalkeeper was linked with an exit from the Santiago Bernabeu last summer, but ended up signing a new deal.
However, Lunin has struggled for game time this season, playing second fiddle once again to Thibaut Courtois. The 26-year-old has managed just 12 appearances across competitions this campaign, registering four clean sheets.
The Ukrainian is expected to leave Los Blancos for greener pastures at the end of this season, and the Premier League duo are ready to prise him away. Manchester City are looking for Ederson's possible replacement, and Lunin fits the bill.
Interest from Aston Villa, however, is a little surprising, given they have the formidable Emiliano Martinez in the squad. Lunin might not be too eager to leave Real Madrid only to warm the bench at Villa Park. Los Blancos would prefer the player to stay, but could be tempted to let him go for a proper fee.
Real Madrid considering Miguel Gutierrez's return
Real Madrid are planning to bring Miguel Gutierrez back to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer, according to journalist Rodra. The LaLiga giants are looking for an upgrade on Ferland Mendy this summer.
The Frenchman has blown hot and cold in recent years, while his injury troubles has also been an issue. Fran Garcia hasn't lived up to expectations either, and Los Blancos have identified Gutierrez as an option to shore up the position.
The former La Fabrica graduate has turned his career around since moving to Girona and is now one of the finest in his position in the league. Gutierrez has registered two goals and six assists from 36 games across competitions this season.
Real Madrid apparently own 50% of the player's rights, and can sign him for cheap this summer. The 23-year-old reportedly has a €35m release clause, but Girona are ready to let him leave for less. As such, if a club offers €20m for his signature, Los Blancos have 48 hours to respond and could sign the player for €10.
Xabi Alonso wants Piero Hincapie at Santiago Bernabeu
Xabi Alonso wants Piero Hincapie at Real Madrid, according to journalist Rodra. The Ecuadorian defender has been a revelation for Bayer Leverkusen this season, registering 42 appearances across competitions.
Alonso is expected to replace Carlo Ancelotti at the Santiago Bernabeu this summer. With Los Blancos likely to reinforce their backline before the start of the new campaign, Hincapie has emerged as an option.
The 23-year-old is under contract until 2029 and has a €60m release clause in his deal. However, the Bundesliga club could let him go for €40m.