  Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: EPL duo want Los Blancos ace, club considering Miguel Gutierrez return, and more - May 4, 2025

Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: EPL duo want Los Blancos ace, club considering Miguel Gutierrez return, and more - May 4, 2025

By Deepungsu Pandit
Modified May 04, 2025 05:38 GMT
Real Madrid v FC Barcelona - Spanish Copa del Rey - Source: Getty
Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid are preparing to face Celta Vigo at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday, May 4, in the league. Carlo Ancelotti's team are second in the LaLiga table, seven points behind leaders Barcelona who have played a game more.

Meanwhile, two Premier League clubs are eyeing a move for a Los Blancos star. Elsewhere, the LaLiga giants are contemplating a move for former player Miguel Gutierrez.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from May 4, 2025.

Manchester City and Aston Villa want Andriy Lunin

Andriy Lunin
Andriy Lunin

Manchester City and Aston Villa are offering Andriy Lunin an escape route from Real Madrid, according to Fichajes. The Ukrainian goalkeeper was linked with an exit from the Santiago Bernabeu last summer, but ended up signing a new deal.

However, Lunin has struggled for game time this season, playing second fiddle once again to Thibaut Courtois. The 26-year-old has managed just 12 appearances across competitions this campaign, registering four clean sheets.

The Ukrainian is expected to leave Los Blancos for greener pastures at the end of this season, and the Premier League duo are ready to prise him away. Manchester City are looking for Ederson's possible replacement, and Lunin fits the bill.

Interest from Aston Villa, however, is a little surprising, given they have the formidable Emiliano Martinez in the squad. Lunin might not be too eager to leave Real Madrid only to warm the bench at Villa Park. Los Blancos would prefer the player to stay, but could be tempted to let him go for a proper fee.

Real Madrid considering Miguel Gutierrez's return

Miguel Gutierrez
Miguel Gutierrez

Real Madrid are planning to bring Miguel Gutierrez back to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer, according to journalist Rodra. The LaLiga giants are looking for an upgrade on Ferland Mendy this summer.

The Frenchman has blown hot and cold in recent years, while his injury troubles has also been an issue. Fran Garcia hasn't lived up to expectations either, and Los Blancos have identified Gutierrez as an option to shore up the position.

The former La Fabrica graduate has turned his career around since moving to Girona and is now one of the finest in his position in the league. Gutierrez has registered two goals and six assists from 36 games across competitions this season.

Real Madrid apparently own 50% of the player's rights, and can sign him for cheap this summer. The 23-year-old reportedly has a €35m release clause, but Girona are ready to let him leave for less. As such, if a club offers €20m for his signature, Los Blancos have 48 hours to respond and could sign the player for €10.

Xabi Alonso wants Piero Hincapie at Santiago Bernabeu

Piero Hincapie
Piero Hincapie

Xabi Alonso wants Piero Hincapie at Real Madrid, according to journalist Rodra. The Ecuadorian defender has been a revelation for Bayer Leverkusen this season, registering 42 appearances across competitions.

Alonso is expected to replace Carlo Ancelotti at the Santiago Bernabeu this summer. With Los Blancos likely to reinforce their backline before the start of the new campaign, Hincapie has emerged as an option.

The 23-year-old is under contract until 2029 and has a €60m release clause in his deal. However, the Bundesliga club could let him go for €40m.

Deepungsu Pandit

Deepungsu Pandit

Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over six years at Sportskeeda.

Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.

Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.

Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.

Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar.

