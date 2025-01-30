Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Italian ace backed to join Los Blancos, club make Vinicius decision, and more - January 30, 2025

Real Madrid secured a 3-0 win over Brest on Wednesday, January 29, in the final group stage game of the Champions League. Rodrygo scored a brace, while Jude Bellingham added a third as Carlo Ancelotti's team finished 11th and secured a seeded playoff spot.

Meanwhile, an Italian midfielder has been tipped to join Los Blancos. Elsewhere, the LaLiga giants have come to a decision regarding Vinicius Junior.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from January 30, 2025.

Sandro Tonali backed to join Real Madrid

Sandro Tonali

Acclaimed journalist Gianluca Di Marzio has backed Sandro Tonali to move to Real Madrid. The Italian midfielder has emerged as a key figure in Eddie Howe's plans at Newcastle United of late.

Tonalo has registered three goals and two assists from 26 games across competitions this season. Di Marzio reckons his good form could earn him a move to the Santiago Bernabeu in the future.

Speaking recently, as cited by Caught Offside, the Italian journalist added that Manchester City could also be interested in the 24-year-old.

“I don’t know if he could return to Italy in June, but I think Tonali will leave Newcastle: I think there could also be an important international market for him. I wouldn’t be surprised if Real Madrid could take him, but City could do it too,” said Di Marzio.

Los Blancos could be interested in a move for Tonali given Aurelien Tchouameni's mixed form of late. Should the French midfielder leave the LaLiga giants, Tonali could emerge as an option for the club. His contract with the Magpies runs until 2028.

Los Blancos make Vinicius decision

Vinicius Junior

Real Madrid will not listen to offers for Vinicius Junior, according to journalist Melchor Ruiz. The Brazilian forward's future has been subject to speculation of late.

Vinicius has been outstanding for Los Blancos once again this season, registering 16 goals and 10 assists from 26 games across competitions. His efforts have propelled interest from Saudi Arabia, who are apparently willing to offer €300m to prise him away.

However, the journalist adds that the LaLiga giants haven't received any offers for the 24-year-old so far. Even if they do receive a proposal, Real Madrid will only let him go if the player asks to leave.

Vinicius is under contract until 2027 and reportedly has a €1bn release clause in his deal. As things stand, he remains settled at the club and isn't thinking of an exit.

Xabi Alonso makes non-negotiable demand

Xabi Alonso

Xabi Alonso has made a non-negotiable demand regarding his arrival at the Santiago Bernabeu. According to Diario SPORT, the Spaniard doesn't wish to engage in any conflict or controversy regarding Carlo Ancelotti's future.

Alonso has a close relationship with the Italian manager, having played under him at Real Madrid and Bayern Munich. As such, the Bayer Leverkusen manager will only take up the job once the managerial position is officially vacated.

Ancelotti's situation at Los Blancos remains under fire following a mixed start to the campaign. However, the Italian manager has turned things around of late, with the team currently leading the LaLiga title race. Ancelotti's contract expires in 2026 and recent reports have suggested that the Spanish champions have already identified Alonso as his successor.

