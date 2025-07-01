Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Juventus eyeing LaLiga ace, Los Blancos step up Alvaro Carreras pursuit, and more - July 1, 2025

Real Madrid travel to the Hard Rock Stadium on Tuesday, July 1, to face Juventus in the FIFA Club World Cup Round of 16. Xabi Alonso's team arrive at the game on the back of the 3-0 win over RB Salzburg in the last game of the group stages.

Ad

Meanwhile, the Bianconeri are interested in taking a LaLiga forward to Serie A. Elsewhere, Los Blancos have stepped up their efforts to secure the signature of Alvaro Carreras.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from July 1, 2025.

Juventus eyeing Endrick

Endrick's future remains uncertain

Juventus are eyeing a move for Endrick this summer, according to Tuttosport. The Brazilian struggled for game time under Carlo Ancelotti after joining Real Madrid last summer.

Ad

Trending

Endrick ended the campaign with seven goals and one assist from 37 games across competitions, but only eight of them were starts. The 18-year-old picked up an injury at the tail-end of the season and is yet to feature under Xabi Alonso.

The Bianconeri are keeping a close eye on the situation and are proposing a loan deal with an option to buy. However, Los Blancos have no desire to let him go and will not consider an exit this summer.

Ad

The teenager, meanwhile, has recovered from his knock, and recently flew across the Atlantic to join the LaLiga giants. It is unclear, however, if he will feature for Real Madrid at the FIFA Club World Cup.

Real Madrid step up Alvaro Carreras pursuit

Alvaro Carreras

Real Madrid have stepped up their pursuit of Alvaro Carreras, according to SPORT. Los Blancos attempted to sign their former academy player ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup, but failed to get a deal across the line.

Ad

However, with Benfica now out of the tournament, the LaLiga giants are preparing to return to the table. Real Madrid's previous offer was reportedly less than the player's €50m release clause and was rejected.

The Portuguese club are adamant that the 22-year-old will only be allowed to leave if his release clause is triggered. Los Blancos, though, remain hopeful of reaching an agreement with Benfica for Carreras soon.

Dani Carvajal ready to return

Dani Carvajal

Dani Carvajal has announced that he is ready to return to action after a long layoff due to injury. The Spanish right-back ruptured his ACL in October last year and has been sidelined since.

Ad

Interestingly, the player's contract with Real Madrid expries in 2026 and he hasn't signed a new deal yet. Meanwhile, Los Blancos have already roped in Trent Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool as his potential replacement.

Speaking to Mundo Deportivo, Carvajal insisted that he was eager not to rush back to action.

“I feel very good, already in the group dynamic. I don’t know if I’ll be in the squad tomorrow and on the bench at the manager’s disposal. I’m very happy,” said Carvajal.

Ad

He continued:

“I faced it from day one, knowing I had a long-term injury and that I have to go through phases little by little and not rush, which is the most important thing. It’s been almost nine months and I’m ready to compete.”

Carvajal has registered 14 goals and 65 assists from 427 games for the LaLiga giants to date.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepungsu Pandit Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over six years at Sportskeeda. He has written more than 9000 articles for the website, and has garnered over 20 million reads.



Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.



Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.



Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.



Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar. Know More